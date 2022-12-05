A live nativity walking trail display is planned at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Marshall.
“Walk to Bethlehem” is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 17-18.
“This gift to the community and to all Wonderland of Lights visitors is a progressive, walking tour by lantern light,” church organizers said in a press release. “This is a come-and-go, live nativity in five scenes with all the readings coming straight from the Bible. There are actors, live animals, choirs, luminaries, petting zoo, nativities, music, free refreshments and more.”
The walk takes about 30 minutes from start to finish, and organizers said golf carts will be provided to help make the event handicapped accessible. There is no cost to attend.
“Each scene includes a scriptural narration telling the Christmas story as visitors stop along the way to see Mary and the Angel, Joseph and the Angel, the Shepherds and the Angel, the Nativity Creche, and the Arrival of the Wise Men,” organizers said.
Tours originate in the church’s gym. Visitors are joined together in small groups to make the tour. Groups are allowed to tour together with the help of our tour guides. Free refreshments, such as cookies, coffee, hot cider, hot chocolate will be available for guests before and after the tour.
In addition to the nativity scenes, there will be a display of more than 200 nativity sets and more than 100 nativity ornaments set up in Hutchins Hall, as well as live music.
Cumberland Presbyterian Church is located at 501 Indian Springs Road.