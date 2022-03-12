Dorothy McLemore, Linda Garrison and Dean Alexander add the last of $120 in quarters to fill Waskom First United Methodist Church’s Mission Tube. The funds will be forwarded to ZOE Empowers, a program which equips vulnerable children with training and tools to overcome life-threatening poverty. ZOE is a mission project that the Waskom church has supported for a number of years. Emanuel Echols is pastor of the church.
Waskom Methodist Church hosts mission fundraiser
- Special to the News Messenger
