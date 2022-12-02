Waskom residents will be celebrating the Christmas season all day on Saturday as a number of organizations host events.
The Christmas Festival activities kick off at 10 a.m. at the Historic T.C. Lindsey & Co. general store in Jonesville, 2293 FM 134. The store will offer its annual Pictures with Santa event, which is free for guests.
The Waskom Lions Club’s annual Christmas Parade will take place from 4:30 to 5 p.m. The parade starts and finishes at Waskom Middle School.
The parade is followed by caroling and hot cocoa at City Park. Refreshments will be provided by the Waskom Ministerial Alliance.
The Waskom Farmers’ Market and Waskom Hardware will host a holiday shopping event from 5 to 8 p.m. and then a Christmas Open House at Waskom Hardware. There are more than 15 vendors planned, along with live music from Sage Johnson, photos with Santa.
The annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree at City Park will take place at 7:25 p.m., followed by a Christmas fireworks show.