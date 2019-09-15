Special to the News Messenger
A Wiley College-owned house at 702 Moore St. in Marshall received the New Town Neighborhood Association Community Pride Award for September 2019.
The home’s current occupant is Dr. Brandon Dumas, Wiley College’s Vice-President of Student Affairs. It was formerly owned by Price T. Young and Jewel Young Gray.
The ranch architectural style home’s brick exterior was recently painted white. Windows of various sizes and a sharply pitched center roofline add to the visual features of the home. A covered porch between the carport area and the home’s front entry overflows with several lush Boston ferns. Two large white rocking chairs on the porch area welcome visitors and guest.
Plantings of boxwoods, green and white caladiums and purple passion extend across the entire front of the home. The color and varying height of the plants create visual interest and attractive curb appeal.
The New Town Neighborhood Association is proud to award this recognition to this property.
Nominations for the Community Pride Award can be made at the regular meeting, which takes place at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. The October and November meetings will take place at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 408 Milton St. in Marshall. Nominations can also be made by calling 903-938-0088.
To be eligible to receive the award, the property must be within the boundaries of New Town, exhibit a well maintained exterior, have complimentary landscaping and have no artificial flowers in the landscaping.
The boundaries of New Town are West Houston Street on the north; Grove Street on the east; West Meredith, West Emory and Sylvester streets on the south; and city limits on the west.