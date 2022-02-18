Dr. Gregory McPherson, professor at Wiley College, will be receiving the Living Legends Award at the 24th Annual Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards in Houston, Texas on Thursday, Feb. 24.
McPherson is director of choral music, professor and resident artist composer at Wiley College. He is also the founder and executive director of Greg McPherson Global, an all-arts-led research initiative that focuses on the integration and convergence of emerging technologies in music, entertainment, education, community engagement and philanthropic collaboratives globally.
As an artistic, academic, corporate and community leader, McPherson has been able to effortlessly develop relational inclusiveness that fosters and engages an unprecedented level of globally diverse cultures, while highlighting the strengths of each.
As an educator, McPherson has served at the University of South Florida, Texas College, Washington State University, Alabama State University, The University of Massachusetts. He also held a faculty post at Berklee College of Music.
The Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards began in 1999 by Pastor Larry Davies and his wife Sharon Davies. Their goal was to provide a platform to educate independent gospel artist and to recognize their excellence in the music industry. The Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards is the longest running independent award show in the country. In the beginning, only artists in Texas were recognized, but now it has expanded to national and international categories as well. The 2022 edition of TGMEA will feature 17 categories for Texas, 23 categories for the United States and seven categories on the international scene.
The award show weekend will begin Feb. 24 with an afternoon opening ceremony and evening event to pay a tribute to quartet music and the legends of the industry.
Other activities for the event include a Morning Glory program and Power2Praise Educational Sessions to focus on the Business of the Music Industry, Artist Health and Wellness, Praise and Worship, Praise Dance and Mime Ministry, Ministers of Music & Pastor Coordination, and Women of Excellence. There will also be a media luncheon to include a new artist showcase as well as the Founder’s Luncheon.
Winners will be announced at the award show on Friday night and Saturday evening, with a red carpet and an after-party gospel concert to follow, featuring power-packed performances by an organization out of Florida.
The final event is ChoirMania, to hold at one of the churches in Houston to be determined, with choirs from across the country participating in this celebration.