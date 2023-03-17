As part of its 150th celebrations this week, Wiley College will honor alumna Opal Lee (‘53), the activist, Grandmother of Juneteenth, retired teacher and counselor, with an honorary degree.
The presentation of this honor to Lee will serve as a highlight during the weeklong events commemorating the College’s Sesquicentennial.
“Wiley College is excited to recognize Ms. Lee ’53 with our highest honor. Ms. Lee ‘53 is the epitome of how we invite our students and graduates to live out our mission of social good and leadership,” Wiley College President and CEO Herman J. Felton Jr. said. “She is the living example of what happens when one is committed to an idea. We are proud that she is a graduate of Wiley College and that we can bestow this honor upon her. Her commitment and work has made a significant contribution to the social change landscape, and must be recognized as many times as we can.”
Lee, who helped raise awareness about the history of Juneteenth and helped make it a federal holiday, will be presented the doctorate of humane letters on Friday at 11 a.m. during the Sesquicentennial Founders Convocation in the Julius S. Scott Jr. Chapel. On Saturday, Wiley College will host a Fireside Chat featuring Lee and Felton. Both events are open to the public.
Remaining Sesquicentennial events include the Celebration of Stars, a firework show, on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Heman Sweatt Plaza. Wiley College’s celebration will close with the Sesquicentennial Founders Gala on Saturday at 6 p.m. Individual tickets are $100 or $900 for a table. The event will include music from the local band, Total Choice.