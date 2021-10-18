Williams family receives New Town Community Pride Award

Property owners of 703 Youngdale St., Willie and Clark Williams, received the New Town Neighborhood Community Pride Award for October 2021.
Halloween decorations extend end to end of the ranch-style tan brick home. Dark chocolate colored trim at the roofline, on the entry door and on the window shutters of the home provide an appealing contrast to the home’s exterior.
An inflatable “Giant Spooky Halloween Pumpkin” helps to create the Halloween atmosphere. Spider webs with enormous black spiders cover the windows next to the entry door, as well as on the shrub close to the entry walkway, and a pumpkin witch rises from the enormous spider web that covers the top of the evergreen shrub on the southeast edge of the home.
Spiders appearing to emerge from roofline are also visible. On the east side of the home is an inflatable ghost perched at the base of a mature tree. Several filled pumpkin lawn bags add to the Halloween theme. When darkness comes, lights luminate the displays, including the curbside, eerily decorated mailbox.
The Newtown Neighborhood Association thanks the Williams family for bringing festive décor to the neighborhood and for demonstrating pride in the maintenance of their property.
Residential, business or church properties in the boundaries of New Town are eligible for the New Town Neighborhood Community Pride Award. Nominations can be made at a meeting of the Association or by calling (903) 938-0088. The next meeting of the Association will be at the George Thompson American Legion Post, which is located near the corner of MLK Boulevard and West Houston Street on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. Anyone interested in the revitalization of the New Town area is encouraged to attend the meetings and share ideas helpful in advancing the revitalization of the community.
The Fall Clean-Up is scheduled for Nov. 6 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Volunteers will meet at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church to obtain supplies and receive suggestions for areas in most need of clean-up. Volunteers are needed for the clean-up. For additional information, call (903) 407-9184.