TYLER — Woodmen Life will present a $55,000 check to East Texas Veterans Community Council for the construction of a new ADA compliant entrance at CampV with a planned opening of Nov. 11.
ETVCC invites all Purple Heart recipients, military families and East Texas residents to attend the ceremony commemorating Purple Heart Day and to honor all East Texas veterans at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at CampV, 3212 W. Front St., Tyler
Purple Heart Day is recognized on Aug. 7 each year. It was originally initiated as the Badge of Military Merit by Gen. George Washington.
The primary purpose of the award being to recognize those who were wounded while in the service of the United States military.
Today it extends to military and civilian personnel who received wounds from a terrorist attack or while performing peacekeeping duties.
Almost 1 million medals were awarded during WWII, more than in any other conflicts of the 20th century. A total of 1.6 million medals have been awarded over its 200 year old history.
Woodmen Life members share a commitment to family, community, and country.
“We are happy to be able to contribute to this worthwhile cause to support our service veterans,” states Dennis Taylor, Woodmen Life Recruiting Sales Manager.