The year 2022 was one of many highs and many lows for the Marshall and Harrison County community. Here’s a recap of what all the year entailed.
Marshall
The City of Marshall saw several big changes in 2022, notably the arrival of new city manager Terrell Smith. Smith came to Marshall from Sugarland, where he spent the last six years in various positions, ending as the assistant to the city manager.
Smith’s official first day in his new position was May 2, and he said he spent the first two weeks of his new job getting to know the people in the community and city staff, as well as familiarizing himself with the problems currently faced by the city.
“What I have found is that we have a lot of truly amazing assets in this city,” Smith said at the time, “So what I want to do is focus on maintenance and upkeep of those assets, as well as promotion of them to the public.”
Marshall makes strides in revitalization of downtown, business continues to grow: Marshall citizens have seen a wide range of continued growth in the city’s core, its downtown area, throughout this past year.
Between programs aimed at addressing dilapidated structures to new businesses to plans for more green space, the City of Marshall continues to make strides to upgrade its downtown.
The city officially took steps to continue its downtown revitalization project this year, with the completion of the work on the 100 block of East Houston Street, and moving forward with plans to address the 300 block of North Washington Street next.
The project completely redid the sidewalks for that section of road, with plans for when the project is finished for the entire downtown area to have redone sidewalks with a wider walking area.
Marshall’s Economic Development Corporation has also been working to revitalize old dilapidated structures within the Marshall area, offering certificate of occupancy grants to investors and business owners who are looking to move into broken down structures.
New businesses planned for the downtown area such as the Caddo Lake Distillery, the Rueggenbach Brewing Company and more received grant funds through the program to move into the buildings.
The grant program works to address one of the city’s main goals, to fill dilapidated structures which are both a safety hazard and an eyesore, into taxable and utilized businesses in Marshall once more.
This investment into Marshall’s downtown is not only due to the city’s ongoing work, but also thanks largely to outside investors.
Local businesses owner and lawyer Marcial Avelar has spent the last year continuing his wide range of investment projects in the downtown area, which are working to put new businesses into the bottom floor of a number of buildings, as well as adding luxury apartments to the upper levels.
Avelar has a wide range of investment projects in the works, and stated previously that he was working to revitalize a number of buildings in the downtown area to create spaces that serve the community and benefit the city as a whole.
Additional investors include East Texas Baptist University, who purchased the old bank building on the square in downtown Marshall with plans to create a new learning and community hub called Synergy Park.
Various businesses, classes, resource centers and even space for nonprofit organizations are planned for the building.
The university is also planning a new green space called the Grand Social, as well as funding a brand new Joe Pine Coffee Co. location adjacent to the new green space planned for Lafayette Street in Marshall.
The new business and green space are planned to begin construction within the next year.
The City of Marshall also redid its mobile food vendor ordinance, officially opening up the downtown area for food trucks to operate within for specific times.
The goal for this ordinance was to continue to grow the atmosphere of downtown Marshall, encouraging further growth from visitors and businesses as well as promoting small business owners who operate the mobile food vendors.
Other major business news in Marshall included the grand opening of a new Chick-fil-A in April.
Marshall ISD has big year: A lot has happened in the past year at Marshall ISD, from renovations to new trustees, and even the implementation of a new strategic plan. The school district has gone through major changes in 2022.
The year started with a redistricting due to growth shown on the 2020 census. Growth was not just shown through population size however, with plans continued into 2022 for the school district to prepare and establish a brand new strategic plan.
Community members, school staff, families and students all met together over the course of the beginning of the year to give input into the school’s new strategic plan, which was officially released in February 2022.
Since that time, the school district has worked to implement the plan in a number of ways, including trustees approving new hiring incentives and salary increases for staff retention, the continued and planned renovations of a number of school projects, as well as much more.
Two new school board members, Rudy Medina and Lee Lewis, were sworn into their positions in May.
The MISD school board continued projects such as the Marshall Early Childhood Center’s $3 million renovation, which will completely upgrade the school and its facilities, as well as adding additional spaces such as a new media room for students.
The project was reviewed and approved by the school board this year and is scheduled to begin in January 2023.
Additional projects included construction at the high school over the summer which upgraded facilities for the Mavettes drill team’s practice area, as well as added a fully renovated commercial kitchen to the school’s Culinary Arts room.
Both projects along with other repairs and updates across the district were completed over the summer months, finalizing before students returned to school in August.
The school district also created and officially opened a new Hall of Fame, honoring Marshall athletes past and present, that is on display now at the high school.
The new display honors athletes from across the district in a variety of sports, as well as has a number of shadow boxes on display with photos and information on distinguished Marshall High School alumnus, as well as information about what they have accomplished throughout their lives.
This was one of the many projects outlined in the district’s strategic plan that came to fruition this year.
The district continues to move forward with updates planned to Marshall High School, as well as other school facilities, in the new year.
Marshall Police Department work to address citywide problems, expand programs: Community members in Marshall started out 2022 with a fear that violence was overwhelming their small town. However, the Marshall Police Department spent the year working to address these problems, keep citizens informed and grow community relationships.
The year began with a number of shootings taking place within Marshall city limits, with many resulting in deaths including that of a 16-year-old boy, along with three men in their 20s.
Many of the crimes were related to hybrid juvenile gangs in Marshall, working through the local school system. Once this problem was recognized by the Marshall Police Department’s violent crime and narcotics joint task force with Harrison County, the officers involved began to crack down on the issue within the city.
After months of work identifying those who were involved in the two gangs within Marshall, Lt. Scott Smith with the task force stated that the department was able to identify, crack down on and effectively eliminate the violence within the city.
However, the department did not take just one approach to address the issues faced by the city, but worked to grow their community relations and create a robust community policing program to prevent future crimes from occurring in the city. The city also instituted a new curfew for minors in April.
Police Chief Cliff Carruth appointed Sgt. Nikki Smith as the head of the newly expanded community policing program, also bringing in three additional patrol officers as community policing coordinators to expand the program to cover the entire city.
The aim of the program is to offer each community in Marshall a contact point with a particular officer, one that is tasked with getting to know the community needs, attending events and meeting local leaders, and even working to help each community create a new organization.
Sgt. King said previously that the program was also working to be more present in the community, bringing officers out to community events more and participating in a wide range of community activities.
Events included trunk or treat events, community meetings, and, as always, the department’s annual Shop with a Cop event planned every year by radio station 92.3 The Depot.
The department also hosted its annual Citizens Police Academy again this year, where a group of community members got to spend six weeks, one day a week, with MPD officers. The program allowed the community to have an in-depth knowledge of the departments workings, as well as engage with officers from all of the departments.
Along with community engagement, the department is also working to expand and continue its training of officers, hosting one of the largest active shooter training sessions again this year, with plans to continue in the future.
The plan worked with local media, school administration, and other community organizations to facilitate a coordinated response if an active shooting situation ever occurred within Marshall city limits.
The program also worked to facilitate media response, as well as coordinate secondary locations for families and shooting victims; along with much more to be sure the department is ready for any situation.
The Marshall Police Department also named its first female officer on the special response team. Detective Jamie Bowden said being a member of a tactical unit has been a passion of hers and that she knew at a young age that helping people and serving her community were what she wanted to do. She has worked as a police officer for five and a half years, and currently works not only as a member of the SRT, but also as a crime scene detective.
“It feels so good to be the first female officer on the team,” Bowden said, “And they (the other members of the SRT) have been so encouraging. We all like to give each other a hard time, but really they have been amazing and so encouraging.”
The Marshall Pet Adoption Center also celebrated its one-year anniversary.
Carruth stated that the goals that went along with the new MPAC building were to lower the kill rate for animals taken into the shelter, to educate the public and provide them with best practices, to begin work on a robust spay and neuter program, update the city ordinances, obtain grants, and increase animal transports.
All of these goals the shelter and its nonprofit arm, the Friends of Marshall Animals, have been able to accomplish or begin work on throughout its first year in the new shelter building, he said.
Remarkably, Carruth showed that the shelter was able to reverse its numbers, now saving 80 percent of the animals that come into the shelter, with previous numbers in the last 10 years showing an 80 percent euthanasia rate at the old shelter building.
Harrison County
Harrison County began 2022 with the retirement of Velma McGlothin, the county’s first female HR director, and ended the year with the election of several countywide offices.
Harrison County voters elected Demisha Crawford as the new Justice of the Peace of Precinct 2 and re-elected Pct. 2 Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins as the Nov. 8 General Elections wrapped up on Nov. 8.
In the JP race, final results showed Democratic candidate, Crawford, won by 51.94 percent of the vote or 1,712 votes against Republican opponent Don Jordan, who took 48.06 percent of the vote or 1,584 votes.
In the county commissioner race, Democratic incumbent Timmins garnered 51.45 percent of the vote or 1,699 votes while Republican challenger Chad Graff pulled 48.55 percent of the vote or 1,603 votes.
State Rep. Chris Paddie resigned this year, and then redistricting brought Harrison County a new state representative: Jay Dean, who spoke to the Harrison County GOP about a “fresh start.” Harrison County also got a new congressional representative, after U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert decided to run for (and would eventually lose) the Texas Attorney General position. Smith County Nathaniel Moran will take office in 2023.
In other election news, the county got approval to continue using the new countywide polling place program in April.
The county hosted its first volunteer meeting for a new wild hog abatement program in February.
The program was created, according to extension agent Matt Garrett, as a way to safely address the issues that feral hogs, which are a nonnative invasive species, in Harrison County.
Garrett said that the program is one of many in around 100 counties in Texas, and was able to be kicked off in Harrison County thanks to grant money that allowed for the purchase of three traps from Field Engine Wildlife Research and Management.
A representative from the business began the meeting by demonstrating for volunteers how to precisely set up the new traps, to be sure that those present would be able to instruct others on how to do it themselves.
Community members then met at Crossroads Baptist Church to learn what exactly would be expected of volunteers for the new program.
“It’s time that we get something done about this,” Garrett said.
He explained that the program will work by renting out traps to community members for $100 for 14 days, which the volunteers will then assist them with setting up and baiting properly to catch as many hogs as possible.
Across the county, students participating in Farm City Week and community donors helped break a new record with a $423,000 sale in March.
“This is a huge record sale for Farm City Week,” Harrison County Agri-Business Board member and Harrison County Extension Agent Matt Garrett said at the time. “This sales total doesn’t even include add ons or the ag mechanics silent auction.”
Following a week of livestock shows at Marshall City Arena — which included steer and heifer shows, goat and lamb shows, and hog, rabbit and broiler shows — interested buyers grabbed a number and standing room-only spots at Bear Creek Smokehouse’s pit room as the auctioneer began offering up the winning livestock.
Garrett said Thursday’s sale saw the highest ever total sales for Farm City Week and also saw some of the highest ever single item sales for Farm City Week.
“Our champion steers brought in an all time high,” Garrett said of the price tag the premium livestock was sold for on Thursday. “The champion steer sold for about $2,500 more than last year, and the reserve champion steer sold for about $6,000 more than last year.”
The county’s economy continued to grow in 2022, with homeowners seeing an 18 percent jump in appraised values. County officials also celebrated the groundbreaking of a new $50 million expansion project at Prysmian Group (formerly General Cable) in June.
“That’s the biggest one we’ve seen in quite some time,” Rush Harris, executive director of Marshall Economic Development Corporation (MEDCO), said in June.
The $50 million investment in its Marshall plant will include equipment upgrades and the addition of 75 jobs.
Prysmian’s new plant director, David Cooper, said the groundbreaking was a day of celebration.
“It’s a big day for us,” Cooper continued. “We’ve been here over 50 years, that’s a long time. And that doesn’t just happen. You see a lot of businesses come and go, but the ones that are run really well and make a deep connection to the towns and the people and the culture that they work within, those are the ones that make it, so we must be doing something right to be here for 50 years.
“I can assure you myself, and the team, we want to be here for another 50,” he said. “And we’re going to do exactly that. It’s a big day for all of us.”
But along with the highs came several challenges. County officials erroneously approved an alcohol sales permit at the Harleton Dollar General, causing a commotion in the community in March. The sheriff’s office reported in October that it was seeing a shortage of jail staff as employees were lured away to higher-paying jobs elsewhere. And drought conditions were a concern for much of the year, with one Hallsville fire burning through 17 acres of land in July.
In December, an EF-2 tornado swept through the Elysian Fields area, causing a lot of damage to trees and some structures along the Panola-Harrison County border.
In Karnack, officials celebrated the reopening of the historic Karnack School, which is celebrating its new life as the Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization. A ribbon cutting was held in July.
In Jonesville, county and community officials celebrated the 175th anniversary of the historic T.C. Lindsey & Co. store in December.
Marion County
Marion County officials reorganized their elections administration, moving the oversight of those duties to the tax assessor-collector role in early January.
The county also suffered heavy damage from an EF-2 tornado in March. Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur issued a disaster declaration after overnight storms caused damage in the area.
LaFleur, talking about the scope of the damage, said there were no reported deaths, some minor injuries and about 60 homes whose structures were damaged or destroyed.
“Even with all the destruction, thank God no one was killed,” he said.
And the county also saw its district judge arrested on a DWI charge in September. Jerald Dean Fowler II, 60, was booked into Upshur County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, according to a statement released in September by Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb.
Crime & Courts
It was a busy year for Harrison County courts, as several sentences were handed down in connection with homicides. A Marshall man was given 10 years in February for the 2018 Hallsville wreck that killed a Carthage teen. In March, a Panola County man was given six years for killing a Beckville man in 2018 at the River Rats ATV Park. A Waskom woman was given 45 years in connection with her son’s 2019 death in June.
{p dir=”ltr”}Marshall native John Cheng was hailed as hero and remembered by his hometown friends and colleagues in May after he was tragically killed in a church shooting in California.
Local residents and classmates who were close friends with Cheng described him as a decorated martial artist who loved the Lord and had so much of a huge heart that he would lay down his life for his friends. In fact, he had such a heart of gold that it was no surprise that Cheng leaped into action to save others.
“When I first heard about the shooting and that he was a victim, I knew immediately before I even read the rest of the details or even heard the details what had happened,” said Sam Hammontree, Cheng’s longtime friend and high school classmate.
“I knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that he went after the gunman, which he did; and I know that he saved so many lives in the process,” said Hammontree.
In May, a federal jury awarded USAA a $218.45 million verdict in a patent infringement case.
Arts, Culture & History
Marshall resident Gene Ponder stirred worldwide attention in September by auctioning off almost all of his multi-million car collection in a three-day event.
Auctioneers RM Sotheby’s said the entire collection of more than 1,100 lots was sold for a grand total of $24,315,416. Two of the lots sold for more than $1 million, eight sold for more than $500,000 and 53 lots sold for more than $100,000, RM Sotheby’s said.
The auction saw 977 registered bidders, from 31 countries and 46 states.
Ponder said he wanted to travel the world after establishing two significant commercial businesses, recently remarrying and turning 80, and he planned to use the auction proceeds to do just that. Ponder planned to keep seven cars from his collection and use them in rallies across the country.
Marshall and Harrison County residents also remembered two civil rights activists in 2022, unveiling a historical marker for Fred Lewis in Marshall and opening an exhibit at the Harrison County Historical Museum on the Rev. Dr. ET Caviness.
Lewis was an African-American community leader and a champion of full voting rights for Black citizens of Harrison County. He also taught at Dogan Elementary School and served as principal. In 1981, he served on the Marshall ISD school board, where he served for years working to assist the school district through a wide range of issues before growing hearing loss prevented him from continuing the work in a way he wanted to, before working with Wiley College as director of the National Alumni Association.
Born in the Sunny South community of Marshall a year before the Great Depression and during the height of segregation, 93-year-old Rev. Dr. Emmitt Theophilus Caviness worked hard to overcome obstacles, becoming a renowned civil rights activist, notable philanthropist and revered Cleveland-based pastor. The 1945 Pemberton High School and Bishop College graduate made an impact nationally, fighting alongside civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and sharing stages with several U.S. presidents, including Jimmy Carter, George Bush and Barack Obama.
The Harrison County Historical Commission also participated in the Freedom Colonies Project in February.
According to the Texas Freedom Colonies Project website, the project is an educational and social justice initiative dedicated to supporting the preservation of Black settlement landscapes, heritage and grassroots preservation practices through research.
Project administrators noted that the goal of the project is to prevent the erasure, destruction and decay of cultural properties within Black settlements in partnership with descendant communities. Cultural properties are defined as homes and farmsteads, churches, cemeteries, fraternal organization halls and schools.
“The Texas Freedom Colonies Project has been ongoing for awhile, and we have successfully recorded at least three African American communities that once existed here,” said Speir, thanking HCHC member, Earnol Brewster, who has spearheaded the project the last couple of years.
In April, one missing World War II veteran got his own marker and memorial service. Hugh Oliver Jackson, of the Grover Community just outside of Marshall, might not have ever been found and sent home to be laid to rest after fighting in World War II’s bloodiest fight — the Battle of the Bulge — but his friends and family now have a way to forever remember him and his sacrifice after a marker was placed at Grover Cemetery during a memorial service.
“We had heard from Ann Brannon at the Harrison County Historical Museum said there was a World War II veteran who didn’t have a marker, and so we began looking into it and got in touch with the VA to submit all of the paperwork and get the approval for a marker,” Bill Elliott, with the Sons of Confederate Veterans and Sons of Union Veterans organizations said Saturday. “That’s what we do, is get markers for all veterans who have unmarked graves.”
And in May, longtime Michelson Museum of Art Director Susan Spears retired after 24 years in the position. She was succeeded by Dinora Harris.
“It all went by in the blink of an eye, truly it did,” Spears said.
During her time as director, Spears said that she was most proud of how much she has worked to expand the museum’s collection. When she first stepped into the director role, the museum was a single artist museum, showcasing work exclusively done by its namesake artist Leo Michelson.
“We still have Leo Michelson’s work, of course, but now we have a much wider range of art and different artists,” Spears said.”