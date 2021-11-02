Imagine a concert where you get to pick the songs in the set list! That is exactly what will happen when the McGuigan brothers bring their show, Yesterday & Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience, to Memorial City Hall on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Tickets for this show are on sale now at www.memorialcityhall.com or by calling the Box Office at (903) 934-7992.
Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience is the nation’s most innovative and unique show utilizing the works of the Beatles. This amazing six-piece band, anchored by brothers Billy and Matthew McGuigan, perform as themselves and leave the song choices completely up to you. This is done through request cards that audience members fill out prior to the show. On the cards, audience members only need to fill out three things: their name, their favorite Beatles song and the reason why they chose that song.
The set list is created as the show happens, based upon the songs chosen by your audience. As an added treat, the reasons that you chose those songs make up the narrative for the evening. Every show is different, every show is interactive, and Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience proves that the Beatles music truly is the soundtrack to our lives.
Every night the songs change, the faces change and the stories change. But one element always remains the same, a mutual respect for why they are there. Whether it’s for the sheer love of the music, or to have a personal connection with it, Yesterday & Today shows that not only do people have a story to tell, but they are absolutely ready and willing to tell that story when being able to tie it to their favorite Beatles song. On some level, it goes beyond sheer entertainment and perhaps becomes a hint of music therapy
Join the show on Saturday Nov.13 at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial City hall as we celebrate the music of the world’s most-popular band!
Yesterday & Today is presented in association with 92.3 The Depot, QX-FM, AMI Radio Group, The Marshall News Messenger and KMHT 103.9. Follow us on Facebook to receive updates on current and future events. Memorial City Hall is located at 110 E. Houston St. on the square in downtown Marshall.