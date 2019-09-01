Staff Reports
Evan Yount of Jacksonville has attained the American Degree with the National FFA Organization, formerly Future Farmers of America. Yount graduated from Panola College with an associate degree in December 2018 and is now a junior at Texas Tech University in Lubbock.
While at Panola College, Yount was a leader in the National Collegiate FFA program, worked on The Pony Express, made the Dean’s List and received an Academic Excellence award in agriculture studies.
He served as staff photographer for the Panola College Rodeo and received an internship to work with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in March 2019.
With 669,989 members and chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the National FFA Organization is the largest student led organization.
The group’s mission statement in the United States is to “make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, career success through agricultural education.”
The National FFA honors members through various levels of degrees, with the American level being the highest, involving academic achievement, time spent outside of class activities, money invested in supervised agricultural experience (SAE), profit received, community service, and other activities. Only two percent of FFA members achieve the American level.
Yount will be recognized for his achievement at the National FFA Convention, Oct. 30 through Nov. 2 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
“My goal is to impact students’ lives, impact the consumer through proper education of the agricultural industry starting with the Texas Legislature,” Yount said. “I plan to begin my career as a lobbyist and eventually work my way into running for the Commissioner of Agriculture for the State of Texas.
“I owe much of this achievement to my time at Panola, where I was able to accomplish a few more steps I needed to receive this award. I would not have such opportunities or faculty to push me to this goal at most universities,” he continued. “I believe wholeheartedly that my years at a junior college, most specifically, Panola College, made the difference of whether or not I was eligible to receive my American Degree.”