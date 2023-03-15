The Upsilon Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority hosted a Hattitude and Hankie Afternoon Tea on Saturday at the George Washington Carver Community Center in Marshall.
The event was the first the sorority has been able to host since the COVID-19 pandemic, and President DonNya Robinson said they were excited to be able to get together again.
“It’s a great event for us,” she said. “We love to get the community together, so that we can celebrate us as a community.”
This year’s honorees were Julia Williams, receiving the Woman of the Year Award, and Robinson, who received the Zeta of the Year Award.
The event originated in September 2013 with Diamond Life Member Bettye Fisher and adopted by members of the Upsilon Zeta Chapter in September 2014. The sorority hosts the annual tea in celebration of Finer Womanhood Month, and ladies are encouraged to dress up, especially with a “Sunday” hat.