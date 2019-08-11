Staff Reports
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. is the first and only Greek organization to sponsor an adult auxiliary, the Zeta Amicae (Amicae means “friends”).
Holding community service as one of its principles, sorority members realize there are women in the community — many of them their personal friends — who were unable to attend college but a quite capable of serving the local community.
Such is the local chapter of the Zeta Amicae of Marshall. They are sponsored by the award-winning Upsilon Zeta Chapter, also in Marshall.
Whatever service is rendered to the Marshall community, the Zetas and the Zeta Amicae serve together, side-by-side. Both organizations are always looking for new ways to serve.
Examples of their service include visits to Marshall Manor Nursing Home, Halloween candy distribution in the city square and back to school drives.
The president of Upsilon Zeta Chapter, Mildred Savannah, recently traveled to the Zeta Amicae of Texas Leadership Conference in Arlington to pin Lula and Pearlie Lee as they were inducted into the Legacy Club.
Pearlie followed in her sister’s footsteps and joined the Zeta Amicae of Marshall. Currently, Lula is the local president and Pearlie is the recording secretary. Bobbie Tatum also attended.
During the proceedings, Savannah received recognition as Zeta Sponsor of the Year and Lula was recognized as Amicae of the Year.
Ladies who are college graduates are invited to consider membership in the sorority, with high school graduates invited to consider seeking membership in the Zeta Amicae.
All interested parties are asked to send their name and contact information to upsilonzeta_marshall@yahoo.com.