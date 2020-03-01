The Marshall Lions Club met Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Panola-Harrison meeting room and had a lunch of chicken and beef fajitas was served by Jose Tequila’s Mexican Grill. President Robert Wood called the meeting to order and welcomed Lions. Lion Robert asked Lion Bob Graves to open the meeting with prayer, followed the Pledges of Allegiance to the US and Texas flags led by Lion Dudley Swofford. ”Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “She’ll Be Coming Round the Mountain” were sung with gusto, led by song leader Lion Kent Reeves, and accompanied on the piano by Lion Stacy Bowen.
Lion Tamer Patrick Owens welcomed all to the meeting. He asked if everyone was enjoying Mardi Gras and threw some colored beads to Lions!! Guests included Dwight Mays, guest of Lion B. J. Fletcher; Shay Thompson, spouse of Lion James Thompson and 2x2 District Governor Glenda Boggs. The count for the day in the Den is 24. The Thought for the Day is: “Greatness lies not in trying to be somebody but in trying to help somebody!”
Tail Twister Chris Horsley levied several fines. He told a couple of jokes that were well-received. Lion Chris accepted a bowl of Vest Pins from the estate of long-time Lion Ben Bane. Lion Robert Wood said he weighed them before bringing them to the meeting, and they totaled 7.2 pounds! He auctioned a large disk on a chain that was dated 1981 from the International Lion’s Convention in Phoenix, Arizona. Lion Chris reported that there were no birthdays this week , but Lion Kent Reeves said his grandson Max was celebrating his 3rd birthday, and District Governor Glenda Boggs said she and her husband PDG Paul Boggs would celebrate their 50th Anniversary! Lion Chris appointed Lion Jimmie Van Norden to lead the club in our “Happy Song” to them in any key they can reach!
President Wood called 2x2 District Governor to the podium to present an International Lions 2x2 Hall of Fame medal and plaque to Lion Charles (Chuck) Abma. She will present the award to Lion Chuck this afternoon, as he is in a Longview hospital. She praised Lion Chuck for his work on behalf of Lionism for many years on the District level.
President Wood asked Program Chair for February, Lion James Thompson, to introduce the speaker, Dr. Rita Louise. author and founder of the Institute of Applied Energetics and the host of Just Energy Radio. She is a Naturopathic Physician and a 20-year veteran in the Human Potential Field. Her unique gift as a medical intuitive and clairvoyant illuminates and enlivens her work. She is the author of the books Stepping Out Of Eden, ET Chronicles: What Myth And Legend Have To Say About Human Origin, Avoiding The Cosmic 2X4, Dark Angels: An Insider’s Guide To Ghosts, Spirits & Attached Entities and The Power Within. She has produced a number of video feature length videos as well as video shorts.
Dr. Louise told Lions that since the earliest times, the laying on of hands (energy healing) has been used to help restore individuals to a state of health and harmony – physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Like most types of holistic health practices, it is as old as humanity. Dr. Louise works with the whole person, body, mind, and soul to get to the cause of your concerns. This holistic method for evaluating health can also be used to identify mental and emotional factors that act as direct contributors to health issues.
Dr. Louise also related that most of us are just surviving – living day-to-day, and said, “Happiness is deeper than that.” Self-worth she described as trust in yourself, with a realistic view of who you are. You are not to listen to your inner critic, which is negative, Self-love is self esteem – valuing who you are! Treat yourself with love and respect. She said we abuse our bodies – don’t eat right, get no exercise, drive too fast…when we love ourselves, we can make it all right.
Self-care was next – get your hair done, treat yourself to Starbucks, go fishing…these are some ways to take care of yourself. Avoid things that cut into time for yourself. She said we are taught from childhood to always take care of others, but given no resources to care of self. Dr. Louise said your authentic self can emerge within us. She stressed not to listen to negativity; listen to yourself!. She said if you tie all these four parts together, you can gain a life filled with happiness.
Dr. Louise will have a book-signing for her latest book at Sisters Art & Vintage located at 1902 East Travis Saturday, March 7. The public is welcomed. For more information call 903-513-1274.
President Robert Wood presented Sam and Rebecca with a Lions writing pen and thanked them for a very interesting program. He asked Lion Dudley Swofford to dismiss with a prayer and adjourned the meeting.