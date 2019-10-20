Special to the News MEssenger
The Marshall Lions Club met at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Panola-Harrison meeting room, 410 E. Houston.
A luncheon of smoked sausage and brisket was served by Catfish Express Catering. Vice-President Robert Wood called the meeting to order and welcomed Lions with a reminder to turn off or silence cell phones.
Lion Robert asked Lion Ken Poindexter to open the meeting with prayer, followed the Pledges of Allegiance to the US and Texas flags led by Lion Ted Beauchamp. ”Home On The Range” and “America” were sung with gusto, led by song leader Lion Kent Reeves; accompanied on the piano by Lion Stacy Bowen.
Lion Tamer Patrick Owens welcomed all to the meeting. Guests included Anne Leslie and George Tejerina, guest of Lions Robert & Brenda Wood.
Lion Patrick remarked about the three baby deer he saw at the intersection of Hwy. 80 and Indian Springs! He said they were so cute. The count for the day in the Den is 23. The Thought for the Day is: “Worrying about something that may never happen is like paying interest on money you may never borrow!”
Tail Twister Chris Horsley levied several fines, and reported that the Astros play tonight! He asked how many stayed up late to see the 2nd game in the series — several raised their hands! Lion Chris mentioned the Lions ‘facebook’ page and said there were lots of new members.
Lion Chris announced that Lion Bob Graves’ anniversary of membership – he joined Marshall Lions in1978. Lion Chris assigned Lion P.A. to lead the club in our “Happy Song” to him in the key of “B” for Bob!
VP Wood called on Program Chair for October, Lion P. A. Almquist to come to the podium. Lion P. A. explained that she had been a Lion for about a year and a half, but still didn’t know much about the members. In talking to other members, she discovered they felt the same way. She decided to use her month as Program Chair to let members give a short bio to let everyone know more about them.
She started off by saying she was born in “Little Beaumont”, close to Pine Tree. She was married and had a daughter, Ramona, but she said the marriage didn’t last. She met her next husband, Stan Almquist and they had a good marriage until his death about 6 years ago. She has worked in banking and insurance all her career.
Next up was Lion Tim Young. He said he was born in Maine in 1948, but he got to Texas as quick as he could! He spent 29 years in the military, in the Corp of Engineers. After the service, he spent 15 years as a contractor. Tim said he retired, but after 5 years was bored. He began another career with Campbell Portable Buildings. He is married, and between them, he and his wife of 21 years, Nancy, have eight children and 5 grandchildren.
The third to step to the podium was Lion Dr. Robert (Bob) Graves. Bob has been a member of Marshall Lions Club since 1978, and has held several offices. He was born in Haynesville, Louisiana, but his family relocated to Smackover, Arkansas where he graduated high school.
He attended Ouachita Baptist and got a graduate degree at Baylor. He has worked at Texas A&M Galveston and in the fall of 1977, came to work at East Texas Baptist University and retired in 2004. He volunteers a lot, he reported.
Fourth was Lion Dorthie Craig. She and her husband, John were members of Martex Lions. She was born here and has lived here most of her life, with brief stays in Tyler, Longview and Lufkin.
She and her husband have been in the finance and furniture business most of their careers, She runs Craig Furniture at 303 West Grand and Manly’s Furniture in Longview with her son and daughter.
Fifth up Lion P. A. called on Lion Jack “Fuzzy” Harmon. He was born and grew up in Marshall. His parents moved here mainly because of his uncle, Dr. Roger Harmon. The family moved to Little Rock, Arkansas, but moved back to Marshall when he was three.
His father got into real estate, and he attended Kilgore College, earning an Associate’s Degree in Real Estate. He said he has been a “Land man” since 2003. He exclaimed, “You all know I’m political,” earning a laugh from members. He likes to hunt, and was a member of Marshall Jaycees for 19 years. He works mainly in Carthage.
He explained the reason he is called “Fuzzy” was because his mother cut his hair with clippers, and he said a friend, Mike Craig, started calling him that in 1963 when his hair would grow a little too long and would curl too much. He has been a member since December, 1998.
Lion Wood asked Lion James Thompson to close with prayer and adjourned the meeting.