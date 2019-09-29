The Marshall Lions Club met at noon on Tuesday at the Panola-Harrison meeting room, 410 E. Houston.
A lunch of beef and chicken fajitas was served by Jose Tequila Catering. Vice-President Robert Wood called the meeting to order and welcomed Lions with a reminder to turn off or silence cell phones.
Lion Robert asked Lion Dudley Swofford to open the meeting with prayer, followed the Pledges of Allegiance to the U.S. and Texas flags led by Lion Tony Glanton. ”Home On The Range” and “America, the Beautiful” were sung with gusto, led by song leader Lion Kent Reeves; sung “A Capella”.
Lion Tamer Patrick Owens welcomed all to the meeting. Lion Patrick said his daughter gave him a ticket to the Cowboys game last weekend for his birthday, and he had a great time!
Guests included Shana McCann, and Lori Smith, guests of Lions Robert and Brenda Wood and Eric Powell, Director of Public Works for the city of Marshall, and guest of Lion Dudley Swofford. The count in the Den is 22. The Thought for the Day is: “Never miss a chance to keep your mouth shut!”
Tail Twister Chris Horsley levied several fines, telling everyone that Table One had a monopoly on women, and fined the men. He Lion Bob Swanson whether Iowa State’s won last weekend, but Lion Bob responded that they had a bye. Lion Chris encouraged Lions to go to the Marshall Lions Facebook page. He related that he remembered that Lion Secretary Brenda’s phone going off during last week’s meeting – she responded that the call was from him! He also told a cute Aggie joke. Lion Chris announced that Saturday is Lion Liz Whipkey’s wedding day and her birthday! He led the club in singing our “Happy” song to Lion Liz and her new husband, Irvin James.
Lion Wood passed out pancake supper tickets and reminded Lions to get items for the silent auction.
VP Wood called the program chair, Lion Tim Young to introduce the program, Robbie Lisman, Chief Appraiser for Harrison Central Appraisal District. Robbie is married to Brenda and they have three kids, daughter Kylie and sons Ryne and Rhett. They have been married for 40 years and have two grandsons. Robbie related that appraisal districts were formed by the Texas Legislature in 1979, in an effort to standardize local property taxes.
A state oversight board (the Property Tax Assistance Division of the Comptroller’s office) required the creation of appraisal review boards charged with hearing taxpayer’s appraisal protests. A Tax Code was written that prescribed appraisal standards and taxpayer appeal procedures and guaranteed each appraisal district was regularly reviewed by a state agency.
Lisman advised that HCAD was tasked with the appraisal of property for ad valorem tax purposes. “We are required to appraise each taxable property at market value and to reappraise at least once every three years.”
According to Lisman, the HCAD Board of Directors is made up of the 5 individuals voted in by the representatives of each taxing entity. They are responsible for oversight of the appraisal district – Approve/disapprove budgets; Approve/disapprove contracts; Oversee real estate transactions; and oversees the employment status of the Chief Appraiser.
Lisman told Lions that there are 916 square miles in Harrison County that they have to appraise, with approximately 205,000 parcels on the tax roll, and they are responsible for the valuation of each one. “January 1st is the appraisal date, meaning the value of property for the year is based on whatever condition the property is on that date. Notices of appraised value are sent out in April of every year for properties under new ownership or with an increase in value of $1,000.00 or more.
Lisman reported that protest hearings are held every summer until the appraisal roll is certified in mid-to-late July. These hearings are brought before the Appraisal Review Board which is made up of seven Harrison County property owners. These individuals are appointed by our Board of Directors. Values are then sent to the taxing entities after certification so they can calculate the tax rates for that year. Tax statements are mailed out on October 1st of every year.
Lisman said more information is available on the State of Texas Comptroller’s website:
Lisman answered a few questions from Lions. VP Wood thanked him for an interesting and informative program and presented him with a Lions writing pen. Lion Wood asked Lion James Thompson to close with prayer and adjourned the meeting.