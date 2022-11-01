Branden Grace of Stinger GC, Team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC and Peter Uihlein of Smash GC pose on the podium after being named the top three golfers for LIV Golf at the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on October 30, 2022, in Doral, Florida. (Eric Espada/Getty Images/TNS)