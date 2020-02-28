AUTO RACING

NASCAR Xfinity: Qualifying, Noon FS1

NASCAR Cup: Qualifying, 1:30 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity: Production Alliance Group 300, 3 p.m. FS1

Monster AMA Supercross, 4 p.m. NBCSN

BOWLING

PBA: Indianapolis Open, 7:30 p.m. FS1

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Arym at Colgate, 11 a.m. CBSSN

Texas at Texas Tech, 11 a.m. ESPN

Texas A&M at LSU, 11 a.m. ESPN2

Providence at Villanova, 11 a.m. FOX

Vanderbilt at Mississippi, Noon SEC

Kansas at Kansas State, 12:30 p.m. CBS

Loyola Chicago at Bradley, 1 p.m. CBSSN

Baylor at TCU, 1 p.m. ESPN

Florida at Tennessee, 1 p.m. ESPN2

Seton Hall at Marquette, 1:30 p.m. FOX

Mississippi State at Missouri, 2:30 p.m. SEC

Auburn at Kentucky, 2:45 p.m. CBS

George Washington at Virginia Commonwealth, 3 p.m. CBSSN

North Carolina at Syracuse, 3 p.m. ESPN

Oklahoma at West Virginia, 5 p.m. ESPN2

BYU at Pepperdine, 5 p.m. CBSSN

Duke at Virginia, 5 p.m. ESPN

Northern Iowa at Drake, 5 p.m. ESPN2

Arkansas at Georgia, 5 p.m. SEC

DePaul at Butler, 5:30 p.m. FS1

Memphis at Tulane, 7 p.m. CBSSN

Michigan State at Maryland, 7 p.m. ESPN

San Diego State at Nevada, 7 p.m. ESPN2

South Carolina at Alabama, 7:30 p.m. SEC

Utah State at New Mexico, 9 p.m. CBSSN

Arizona at UCLA, 9 p.m. ESPN

St. Mary's at Gonzaga, 9 p.m. ESPN2

GOLF

PGA: Honda Classic, Third Round, 2 p.m. NBC

HORSE RACING

America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m. FS1

America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m. FS1

MARATHON

U.S. Olympic Trials, 11 a.m. NBC

MLB SPRING TRAINING

Washington vs. St. Louis, Noon MLB

NBA

Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m. ABC

NHL

Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m. FSSW

NFL COMBINE

Defensive Linemen and Linebackers, 3 p.m. NFL

Defensive Linemen and Linebackers, 6 p.m. NFL

RODEO

WRCA: Royal City Roundup, 11:30 a.m. CBS

RUGBY

MLR: New England at Seattle, 9 p.m. FS2

SOCCER

Premier: Crystal Palace at Brighton, 6:25 a.m. NBCSN

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, 8:30 a.m. FS1

Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Borussia Dortmund, 8:30 a.m. FS1

Premier: Chelsea at Bournemouth, 8:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier: Liverpool at Watford, 11:25 a.m. NBCSN

MLS: Atlanta United at Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m. FOX

XFL

Los Angeles at New York, 1 p.m. ABC

Seattle at St. Louis, 4 p.m. FOX