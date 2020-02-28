AUTO RACING
NASCAR Xfinity: Qualifying, Noon FS1
NASCAR Cup: Qualifying, 1:30 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity: Production Alliance Group 300, 3 p.m. FS1
Monster AMA Supercross, 4 p.m. NBCSN
BOWLING
PBA: Indianapolis Open, 7:30 p.m. FS1
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Arym at Colgate, 11 a.m. CBSSN
Texas at Texas Tech, 11 a.m. ESPN
Texas A&M at LSU, 11 a.m. ESPN2
Providence at Villanova, 11 a.m. FOX
Vanderbilt at Mississippi, Noon SEC
Kansas at Kansas State, 12:30 p.m. CBS
Loyola Chicago at Bradley, 1 p.m. CBSSN
Baylor at TCU, 1 p.m. ESPN
Florida at Tennessee, 1 p.m. ESPN2
Seton Hall at Marquette, 1:30 p.m. FOX
Mississippi State at Missouri, 2:30 p.m. SEC
Auburn at Kentucky, 2:45 p.m. CBS
George Washington at Virginia Commonwealth, 3 p.m. CBSSN
North Carolina at Syracuse, 3 p.m. ESPN
Oklahoma at West Virginia, 5 p.m. ESPN2
BYU at Pepperdine, 5 p.m. CBSSN
Duke at Virginia, 5 p.m. ESPN
Northern Iowa at Drake, 5 p.m. ESPN2
Arkansas at Georgia, 5 p.m. SEC
DePaul at Butler, 5:30 p.m. FS1
Memphis at Tulane, 7 p.m. CBSSN
Michigan State at Maryland, 7 p.m. ESPN
San Diego State at Nevada, 7 p.m. ESPN2
South Carolina at Alabama, 7:30 p.m. SEC
Utah State at New Mexico, 9 p.m. CBSSN
Arizona at UCLA, 9 p.m. ESPN
St. Mary's at Gonzaga, 9 p.m. ESPN2
GOLF
PGA: Honda Classic, Third Round, 2 p.m. NBC
HORSE RACING
America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m. FS1
America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m. FS1
MARATHON
U.S. Olympic Trials, 11 a.m. NBC
MLB SPRING TRAINING
Washington vs. St. Louis, Noon MLB
NBA
Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m. ABC
NHL
Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m. FSSW
NFL COMBINE
Defensive Linemen and Linebackers, 3 p.m. NFL
Defensive Linemen and Linebackers, 6 p.m. NFL
RODEO
WRCA: Royal City Roundup, 11:30 a.m. CBS
RUGBY
MLR: New England at Seattle, 9 p.m. FS2
SOCCER
Premier: Crystal Palace at Brighton, 6:25 a.m. NBCSN
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, 8:30 a.m. FS1
Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Borussia Dortmund, 8:30 a.m. FS1
Premier: Chelsea at Bournemouth, 8:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier: Liverpool at Watford, 11:25 a.m. NBCSN
MLS: Atlanta United at Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m. FOX
XFL
Los Angeles at New York, 1 p.m. ABC
Seattle at St. Louis, 4 p.m. FOX