COLLEGE BASKETBALL
LSU at Virginia Commonwealth, 5 p.m. ESPN2
St. Joseph's at UConn, 6 p.m. CBSSN
Villanova at Ohio State, 6 p.m. FS1
Oklahoma State at College of Charleston, 8 p.m. CBSSN
Purdue at Marquette, 8 p.m. FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UConn at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. SEC
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Northern Illinois at Toledo, 7 p.m. ESPN2
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Auburn at Texas A&M, 8 p.m. SEC
NBA
LA Clippers at Houston, 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Golden State at LA Lakers, 9 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. NBCSN
Dallas at Calgary, 8:30 p.m. FSSW
Chicago at Vegas, 9 p.m. NBCSN