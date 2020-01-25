Local author Dr. Rita Louise is set to release her sixth book Feb. 7 titled “The Dysfunctional Dance of Empathy and Narcissist” and will host a book signing in.
Louise said that the book will focus on how abused children tend to fall into unhealthy relationships as adults, reliving the cycles of abuse.
“I had execrated myself from a narcissistic person and I started to take some time for myself and to reflect on how I got here,” Louise said. “I realized that I had gone from one narcissistic person to another.”
Once Louise realized the cycle in her own life, she worked to fix it. Now she said she is hoping to help other people do the same thing.
“This is not a memoir, though there is a chapter on my personal story,” Louise said. “This is just my way of helping people who may come from dysfunctional families.”
She said that the book provides insight for an individual and a platform to change.
Louise has been living in Marshall the last eight years, after previously living in Dallas.
She also works as a psychic and a clairvoyant which she has been doing for over 20 years. Louise also started the Institute of Applied Energetics.
A book signing for “The Dysfunctional Dance of Empathy and Narcissist” will be held at Sisters Art & Vintage in Marshall Feb. 7 from 1 to 4 p.m.