Stoney Thomas and Brad Howlett, Edward Jones financial advisors in Marshall, recently attended the firm’s Financial Advisor Leaders Conference, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of 400 of the firm’s most successful financial advisors.
The conference was held Sept. 7 and 8 in St. Louis, Mo. During the two-day conference, attendees heard from internal and external speakers about relevant topics, conferred on timely topics and shared best practices for serving clients.
“These 400 financial advisors have demonstrated their finesse at helping clients build long-lasting financial strength to help them achieve what is most important to them. We applaud the difference they are making for their clients and in their communities,” said Chuck Orban, an Edward Jones principal responsible for the firm’s recognition events. “As a firm, we remain committed to creating value for those we serve, with our purpose as our foundation: to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of our clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society.”
