AMES, Iowa (AP) — No. 22 Texas still has a path to the Big 12 title game.
But the Longhorns also head into tonight’s game at Iowa State (5-4, 3-3 Big 12) knowing that they will have to start playing much better. The Longhorns (6-3, 4-2) have split their last four games, with wins over Kansas and Kansas State that only came after field goals at the end of regulation.
They are a rare underdog against the Cyclones, who are favored by a touchdown.
“The expectations from our fans, from the media ... they’re never going to be as high as what’s inside of our building,” Texas coach Tom Herman said. “We have tremendously high expectations.”
Iowa State enters play on a two-game skid. Iowa State nearly knocked the Sooners out of the playoff picture by storming back from 21 down to make it a one-point game with 24 seconds left. The Cyclones then decided to go for two, only to see Brock Purdy’s pass intercepted.
“That’s life in the Big 12, right? You go from great quarterback to great quarterback,” Herman said of Purdy. “Last year you could tell he had a lot of moxie, you could tell he could run around and make plays.”
Purdy leads the Big 12 and ranks sixth nationally with 316 yards passing a game, and the sophomore also threw five TD passes in Norman last week.
Iowa State also ranks third in the Big 12 in scoring defense at 25 points a game, but that number spiked to 38 in back-to-back losses to Oklahoma State and Oklahoma.
“They’re, I think, pound for pound probably the most talented team, probably tied with or equal to Oklahoma in our conference,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “When you play teams that have elite players, that means your execution and detail (has) got to be really good.”