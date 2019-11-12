A mammogram exam is key in detecting breast cancer early. The American Cancer Society recommends women aged 40 and older be screened for breast cancer with a mammogram once a year. Did you know that mammograms can cut breast cancer deaths as much as 1/3? In recent years, various studies have shed light on a new type of mammography, called digital mammography, and the benefits it can provide some women when compared to traditional film mammography. Although both film and digital mammography use X-rays to produce an image of the breast and the actual procedure of positioning and compressing the breast for examination are identical, there are several differences between these two types of mammogram exams:
Film Mammography, which has been successfully used as a screening tool for breast cancer for 35 years, uses film to produce an image of the breast. Even though film mammography is considered a very good screening tool for detecting irregular breast characteristics, studies have revealed that film mammography is less sensitive for women who have dense breasts. Perhaps the most limiting issue with film mammography is the film itself. Once an image of the breast has been created on the film, it cannot be significantly altered, magnified, or brightened, which would allow a better assessment of the image.
Digital Mammography, first approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2000, takes an electronic image of the breast and uses a computer to store that image. This electronic method allows images to be stored and shared more easily than film mammography. Images created by digital mammography can be modified in any way; for example, images can be enhanced or brightened for further evaluation. Digital mammography uses less radiation when compared with film mammography, lowering the dose of radiation exposure in women; however, women with larger breast may require several additional exposures. The main limitation of digital mammography is the cost; current digital systems can cost about 1.5 to 4 times more than film systems.
