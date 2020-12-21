Christmas is a little extra special this year for local first responders as a coalition of individuals and businesses with the delivery of hams, dropped off on Wednesday.
The initiative started about six years ago by Texas National Bank president and Marshall HomeCare & Hospice owner Wes White as a gesture of appreciation.
"Each and every year I am just blown away behind the love given to our community first responders," Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said. "People often lose sight of what our first responders do and how much they mean to the welfare and safety of our city and county. Always first to solve our dire issues but sometimes misunderstood when it comes to understanding the sacrifices made by them. With the many added issues brought by COVID-19, this year's gifts seem to have an extra special meaning as our men and women face so many more challenges."
A total of 240 hams were delivered on Wednesday — xxx of them went to the staff of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office; xx were given to Marshall Police Department; xx to Marshall Fire Department and even the two local game wardens received a ham.
Contributors included