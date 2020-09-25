BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — No. 6 LSU begins its national title defense with a game featuring numerous new faces.
The Tigers have Myles Brennan taking over at quarterback for Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow while Mississippi State has a new coach in Mike Leach whose reputation for high-flying offenses precedes him.
Neither new-look team got the soft opening against lower-level competition that had been initially scheduled. The COVID-19 pandemic led the SEC to delay the season openers to today and confine all member teams to a 10-game, league-only slate.
While the Tigers have gotten respect in the polls, they’re by no means favorites to repeat after seeing 14 players from 2019 selected in the NFL draft. LSU absorbed another big blow in late August when Ja’Marr Chase, the nation’s top receiver, decided to opt out of his junior season.
“I don’t want to put too much pressure on this football team because there’s a lot of young players out there,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “We have a first-year quarterback. I remember when Joe was a first-year quarterback. Not everything was perfect all the time, and I don’t think everything is going to be perfect.”
Orgeron also had to replace defensive coordinator Dave Aranda after he took the head job at Baylor and passing game coordinator Joe Brady after he moved to the NFL as Carolina’s offensive coordinator. In came Bo Pelini for Aranda and Scott Linehan for Brady.
But while Orgeron concedes there’s uncertainty, he also sounds energized by it.
“I kind of love it. You know, I call it internal fuel. I digest it. It makes me want to work harder,” Orgeron said. “You know, there’s questions. You know, ‘Hey, they lost Joe Brady. They lost Joe Burrow. They lost Ja’Marr Chase.’ You hear it all. We know what goes on here. ... We believe in ourselves.”
Leach says the change in schedule and an opener in LSU’s Death Valley – albeit at 25% capacity – has forced him to adjust his approach to installing his “Air Raid” offense. He’s dialed back on playbook volume and experimentation.
“Less trial and error,” Leach said. “We’ve really got to hone it down and try to feature what we’re best at.”
Leach also noted that all the turnover on LSU’s roster and staff complicated preparations for the opener in some ways.
“What’s tough about them is, you know, there is going to be some change in some of what they do scheme-wise on both sides of the ball,” Leach said. “They have some new faces, too, and I hope those new faces are worse than the guys that left, okay?”