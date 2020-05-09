Sisters Sherry Gilstrap and Cindy Cain see the world through rose-colored glasses, or at least flower tinted ones as the owners of Marshall Floral and Gifts, at 1507 S. Washington Ave.
Though the flower shop has been in business since the late ‘50s, the family has been there since the 1970s.
As a local family-owned business, the sisters made sure their mom, Carolyn Sullivan who is in her 80s, got the best flowers money could buy with a beautiful spring arrangement designed out of tulips, roses, lilies and daises.
Though the flower shop is completely sold out of cut flowers for Mother’s Day, they are happily taking flower orders for belated Mother’s Day arrangements for Monday.
“We’ve told a lot of customers who forgot about the holiday to call their mom’s on Sunday to wish them a happy Mother’s Day and then tell them something beautiful will be arriving Monday,” Cain said.
Both sisters do pretty much everything in the flower shop including designing bouquets, answering phones and even cleaning up the building.
“We really love making people smile,” Gilstrap said. “We get to arrange flowers for all kinds of happy occasions, get well bouquets and birthdays.”
This Mother’s Day the florists have been busier than anticipated, Cain said, mainly due to people not being able to visit with their moms.
“It really brightens their days,” she said about giving flowers to loved ones in the nursing home.
The majority of the flower shop’s arrangements were a variety of mixed spring flowers with butterflies tucked in, blooming plants and a few arrangements of roses.
To reach the flower shop, call 903-938-6500.