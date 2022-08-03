HOUSTON (AP) — After a stressful week dealing with trade rumors, Jose Urquidy was relieved to remain with the Houston Astros as the deadline passed Tuesday.
With that worry off his mind, Urquidy turned in his best start of the season Wednesday to help the Astros to a 6-1 win over the Boston Red Sox.
“I’m more calm right now,” Urquidy said. “I was like, ‘What’s going to happen with me? Where am I going to be?’ And now I feel more comfortable and I’m very grateful to stay on this team.”
Urquidy (10-4) allowed two hits and tied a career high with 10 strikeouts in seven shutout innings.
Trey Mancini homered in his first start for Houston to back Urquidy’s sterling performance. Mancini, who was traded from Baltimore on Monday to bolster the offense with first baseman Yuli Gurriel struggling, grounded out as a pinch-hitter in his Astros debut Tuesday night.
Things went much better in his first at-bat Wednesday, when he knocked a pitch from Rich Hill (4-5) into the seats in left field for a two-run shot that made it 4-0 with no outs in the second inning.
“Wherever they want to put me, whatever my role is, I just want to help in whatever way I can,” Mancini said. “I’m all in. I know they’ve got a really good thing going and wherever I fit that certain day, I’m going to do my best to do the job and just help contribute to wins as best I can.”
Urquidy retired the first 13 batters before plunking Alex Verdugo with one out in the fifth. He sat down the next two batters in that inning before Reese McGuire got Boston’s first hit on a single to open the sixth.
Tommy Pham doubled with two outs in the inning, but Urquidy struck out Rafael Devers to end the threat.
“He was sharp, and especially sharp with his changeup and spotted his fastball very effectively and he had them off balance,” manager Dusty Baker said. “He was outstanding.”
Jose Altuve tied a career high with four hits to allow Houston to avoid a sweep after losing the first two games of the series. It was the 34th four-hit game of Altuve’s career, tying him with Craig Biggio for most in team history.
“Every time my name is mentioned next to Craig Biggio, I feel honored because I have a lot of respect for him,” Altuve said of the Hall of Famer.
Hill struggled in his return from the injured list, with the Astros jumping on him for six hits and four runs in three innings. He had been out since July 1 with a sprained left knee.
“Just poor execution,” he said. “Poor execution on the breaking balls, poor execution on the fastballs. That’s what it came down to. I pitched like crap.”
Brayan Bello took over for Hill but got just two outs before leaving with a strained left groin.
The Astros took an early lead when Altuve scored on a groundout by Yordan Alvarez in the first. Houston made it 2-0 when Alex Bregman drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
Kyle Tucker extended the lead to 6-0 with a two-run double in the fifth inning.Orioles 6, Rangers 3
ARLINGTON (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles are still winning games after trading slugger Trey Mancini and closer Jorge López, and still hope to have plenty to play for this season.
“I think our guys did a great job of of understanding what’s still ahead of us,” manager Brandon Hyde said after the O’s completed their first season series sweep over Texas with a 6-3 win on Wednesday. “We’re gonna miss those guys, no doubt. Those are friends and great teammates and they’re hard to replace. But also we still have a season to play, and our guys are playing to win.”
Pinch-hitter Terrin Vavra lined a tiebreaking RBI double right after a disputed stolen base with two outs in the eighth inning. The Rangers challenged when Jorge Mateo was ruled safe with his 26th stolen base, and the call stood after a replay review of the bang-bang play. Vavra then doubled into left-center for his first career RBI and a 3-2 lead, and Robinson Chirinos, who homered in the seventh, singled him home with his third hit.
“It says a lot about these guys,” Chirinos said of the sweep during an emotional week. “Brandon in the meeting a couple days ago said the guys we have here is what we have. So we just have to go out, compete and keep playing good baseball. And that’s what we did here in Texas.”
Ryan McKenna also went deep for the Orioles (54-51), who swept all three games in Texas like they did at home a month ago. Baltimore already has two wins more than all of last season, and is only 1 1/2 games behind in the race for the American League’s last wild-card spot.
General manager Mike Elias joined the team on the road the day after the trade deadline. He met with several core players individually and said he was excited that he was going to be signing players this winter.
“Anything’s possible when your team is young and talented, and I knew that something like this, this team coming together the way it has this season, was possible,” Elias said. “But it definitely wasn’t something that we were banking on happening. And now that we’re here, it makes it so much easier to plan going forward to supplement this group.”
Orioles reliever Cionel Pérez (6-1) retired all four batters he faced. Jose Leclerc (0-1), the second of three Texas relievers, allowed two runs over 1 2/3 innings.
Jonah Heim and Marcus Semien homered for Texas, which lost its seventh consecutive home game and dropped a season-worst 12 games under .500 at 46-58 overall.
Texas was swept in a series of at least three games for the fourth time this season. All of those games have come since the since the start of July.
“Things aren’t great right now, but that doesn’t mean it has to end that way,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “The games are going to keep coming and as I say that a lot. ... We cannot give in right now, and we have to come out fighting and scratching and clawing.”