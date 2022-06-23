With six words and a hashtag on Twitter, Arch Manning woke up the college football world on Thursday.
Manning, the No. 1 ranked recruit in the Class of 2022, announced via Twitter he will be a Texas Longhorn when his playing days are done at Isadore Newman High School in New Orleans.
The one-sentence tweet simply said "Committed to the University of Texas. #HookEm."
Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, who is the brother of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Eli Manning. He was named after his grandfather, former two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Archie Manning.
In 2021, Manning passed for more than 2,000 yards and 26 touchdowns while rushing for 365 yards and eight more scores.
In 30 high school games heading into his senior season, Manning has passed for more than 6,000 yards, 81 touchdowns and 18 interceptions and rushed for 700 yards and 20 more touchdowns.