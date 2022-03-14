Marshall, TX (75670)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.