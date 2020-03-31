Businesses all over Marshall that have been labeled essential have been coming into work to see anonymous, positive messages written on the sidewalk in chalk.
Local eateries, grocery stores, funeral homes, newspapers and more have been greeted with positive and encouraging messages meant to spread love during an uncertain time.
While a majority of businesses are closing their offices or working from home when they can, a number of local businesses have remained opened during the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.
With the first official case of the virus confirmed in Harrison County last week, city officials pronounced an official Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency Related to Communicable Disease on March 26.
The deceleration will last a week, until April 2.