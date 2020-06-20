Over 50 people, of all ages and races, showed up in downtown Marshall Friday for a Black Lives Matter protest march through the city on Juneteenth, followed by a picnic-style community event.
Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when word finally reached Galveston that all enslaved people in the United States were set free. This day was over two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s official Emancipation Proclamation.
Organizers Tasha Williams and her daughter Tia Williams said that the goal of the event is to bring awareness to the cause and educate the community.
“We want to build up our community, and all come together to show our support,” Tasha Williams said.
During the event Tia and her daughter, Laci Williams, performed a dance for the community members gathered. Davio Williams also performed a number of songs during the event.
After the performances Tasha Williams addressed the group gathered, explaining why the protest was taking place.
“What I need people to understand is that when we say black lives matter, it does not mean all lives don’t matter; of course all lives matter,” Williams said. “What it means is that black lives are in danger now, and if something is not done, if we can’t get equal justice in this country, we are going to go extinct.”
She said that while Marshall is blessed with a good police force, the city is still not immune to racism and has faced a number of local deaths of black citizens.
Williams also mentioned the confederate statue, which stands on the east side of the Historical Harrison County Courthouse in Marshall, which she described as a painful symbol.
“People don’t understand how much it hurts to walk past that, to see it every day and be reminded about that history and our painful past,” she said.
After Williams spoke to the group, protesters marched from the courthouse down South Washington to the basketball courts on Pope Street led by a police escort.
During the march protesters chanted “I can’t breathe” and “No justice, no peace” among other chants.
After protesters arrived at the basketballs courts drinks and food were prepared and served to guests.
Members of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) were present at the park for community members to sign up for membership. Voter registration was also available at the event.
“Until we have justice, there can be no peace,” Williams said.
Another protest organized by Ekuri King, of Marshall, and Eric Hendrix Jr. of Dallas, is planned for Saturday in downtown Marshall.
The event will kick off around 2:45 p.m. at Hicks Grocery in Marshall. Local minister Berry Stoker will bless the group before they march from the grocery store to the confederate statue located outside of the Harrison County courthouse.
Marshall Commissioner Marvin Bonner and Chris Brown with Wiley College will speak during the event, along with representatives from the Marshall and Longview chapters of the NAACP.