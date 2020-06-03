The chants of ‘No Justice, No Peace,’ could be heard as a group of racially diverse individuals gathered in peaceful protest alongside the intersection of North East End Boulevard and Poplar Street near Dollar Tree and Chili’s Tuesday evening. The protest was held for approximately three hours.
Protesting the ongoing treatment and injustice toward black Americans, the protesters joined to make their voices heard by holding up signs displaying ‘I can’t breathe!’ ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘RIP George Floyd.’
Nationwide protests have been held after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.
“We are fighting for being equal,” Marshall protest organizer Barry Gill said. “For justice. We have been fighting for this for 290 years.”
Gill, along with his sister, Benita Gill, organized the protest Tuesday night and were pleased to see the turnout of support. Another protest is scheduled for later this month.
Those who joined the protest made sure to stay out of the way of traffic on the roads, even encouraging those who agreed with their message to honk in support. They were provided drinks from Chili’s.
“We understand that there is race on race crime that happens,” Courtney Kiel said. “But when those crimes occur there is usually justice towards those that took a life. That is not happening with these cases of murder by police.”
Rashia Walton, a protester, was pleased to see white allies alongside people of color at Tuesday’s protest.
“Silence is the same as racism,” he said. “We want our voices heard but we do not want violence.”
Walton addressed the systemic racism in the U.S. including being locked in jail for long periods of time for petty crimes and not being able to get jobs even with the same qualifications just because of being black.
“It’s just not right,” he said.
Teens, Saliyah and Micarah, also attended the protest in order to make their voices heard.
“They think we’re wrong,” Saliyah said about protesting and what is happening in the country. “They just want to sit around. We want to do something to change this.”
With tears in her eyes, Kiara Jefferson, the sister of 31-year-old Demetrius T. Williams, who was killed by deputies in Marshall Dec. 5, 2019, attended the protest.
Jefferson held a sign with ‘arrest doesn’t equal murder’ and sentiments both for her brother and for Floyd.
Shereka Stephenson, a protester and William’s girlfriend, also stated the district attorneys across the country need to indict those officers who kill.
For his part, Cullen Hamblen, a white ally, plans to form a committee to hopefully plan and hold a large peaceful rally in downtown in order to bring attention and start taking step toward eliminating racism in Marshall.
“So many people are affected by racism. People of all difference races, sexualities and genders,” he said.
The majority of the protesters echo sentiments that not all police are bad, but those that are must be held accountable.
In Houston, an estimated 60,000 demonstrators met to rally and march to protest Floyd’s death, including his own family. Members of his family shared remarks of appreciation for those who were protesting and pleaded not to be violent in any protests in which they participated.