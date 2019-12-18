The Marshall Fire Department has invited the public to join them and the city of Marshall Thursday at 11 a.m. for the dedication of the 1877 Bell Memorial.
Chief Reggie Cooper will present a brief program around the new bell memorial, which will be followed by refreshments and fellowship in the Community Room at Central Fire Station located at 601 S. Grove Street in Marshall.
Attendees are asked to park across the street at the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Life Center parking lot. For those who have a mobility impairment, there are accessible parking spots at the station.
“This project has been made possible by financial grants and gifts made by the Marshall Lions Club as well as many citizens and businesses in our community,” stated Chief Reggie Cooper of the Marshall Fire Department.
Representatives said that they hope that the community will plan to attend as the Marshall Fire Department dedicates the 1877 fire bell, which served as the first fire alarm system for the city for many years during the late 19th century.