Blackstone has hired Wall Street veteran Carlos Whitaker as president of the Blackstone Private Credit Fund and the Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Both are part of the firm’s global credit business. Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative asset manager and oversees $731 billion across its credit, private equity, real estate and hedge fund businesses.
Whitaker left Credit Suisse after more than 21 years to join Blackstone. At Credit Suisse, he rose steadily through the ranks from analyst to managing director and served as the head of equity advisory sales for New York, and co-head of equity advisory sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Carlos is an honor graduate of Marshall High School. He graduated from the University of North Texas at Austin with honors in 2000. He received a Bachelor’s of Arts from the prestigious Plann II Honors Program, a Bachelor’s of Business Administration and a Master’s of Professional Accounting. He is a member of the McCombs School of Business Dean’s Advisory Council at the University of Texas at Austin.
Carlos is a board member of New York for McCombs, which is a leadership program designed to strengthen the University of Texas at Austin’s network and to encourage alumni engagement on the East Coast. He is also a board member of Rising Stars Capital Management, which is a Texas-based nonprofit organization focused on increasing African American representation in the financial services industry.
In 2019, Carlos was a recipient of the Hall of Fame Rising Star Award presented to University of Texas at Austin alumni who have achieved professional success and have shown exemplary service to the Texas McCombs Alumni Network. Carlos is a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity.
Carlos, his wife Adora and three daughters live in Brooklyn, New York. He is the son of Faye Whitaker and the late Willie Whitaker.