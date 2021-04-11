The Marshall Lions Club met April 6 at Jose Tequila’s Mexican Restaurant. Lion Kent Reeves was welcomed back after a year long absence. Lion Alan Grantham led the group in singing Old McDonald had a Farm, featuring cows, chickens and rabbits to keep in line with this weeks speakers.
Lion Kent Reeves led singing the Happy Birthday Song to Lions Paul Martin and Cody Holloway. Lion Robert Wood introduced Matt Garrett, Harrison County Extension Agent. Matt discussed Farm City Week, formerly known as the County Fair, how the FFA is involved, including sale of livestock via online bidding, totaling $385,000. He introduced this week’s speakers, the winners of the speech writing contest in the Jr devision: Shelby Folmar and Srdevision: Pepper White. The contest, sponsored by Down’s Funeral Home, awarded each a $500 award. They also received $50 from Lions Club for delivering their speeches. Here are their speeches:
5th grade Shelby Folmar from Hallsville FFA
Peanut Allergy
Imagine growing up your entire life, scared to death of what you eat. How about eating at a restaurant, explaining what you can’t have, all to take one bite and experience an almost-deadly reaction. These are all real-life situations people with the peanut allergy experience day in and day out. But what if there is a solution? What if people with this allergy could take one simple vaccine and not have to fear what they eat? Good morning, my name is
Shelby Folmar from the Hallsville FFA and I am here today to talk to you about an innovative technology that could change our food industry forever.
It is estimated 1.8 million people die every year from food allergies and the most common food allergy is from a peanut. How can something so small cause so much damage?
Many children can’t even enjoy what many of us grew up on, a simple peanut butter and jelly sandwich. I know at my school they have a no-nut policy due to the concern over this. Today I’ll discuss what the peanut allergy is, some effects of the peanut allergy and lastly, what is being done to try and help with this issue.
For many of us when we hear someone mention the peanut allergy our first response is, “What is the peanut allergy?” As I mentioned earlier, most of us grew up on what we referred to as a PB and J or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. I am personally not a fan but I can’t count the number of those I have seen my dad eat. So it is hard for us to understand how this can be such an issue for people. First you must understand this is real and it has real consequences.
According to Mayo Clinic the peanut allergy is an immune reaction when your body mistakenly identifies peanuts as a harmful substance. While it’s not the actual peanut itself it is actually some of the proteins inside of the peanut. It’s very difficult for doctors and scientists to understand because the body isn’t actually being harmed by the peanut but the immune system feels like it is and overreacts to the protein. The other issue is there is a separate but similar allergy to tree nuts. Although it is not the exact same, many times doctors have a hard time determining which exact allergic reaction is happening and how to treat it. In some cases, people have both allergies and some of the symptoms to the reactions are; a skin reaction such ashives,redness and swelling ,itching around the mouth and in the throat and finally anaphylaxis. The Mayo Clinic states anaphylaxis causes your immune system to release a flood of chemicals that can cause you to go into shock which makes your blood pressure drop suddenly and your airways narrow, blocking breathing.
Restaurants and fast-food chains are the main cause of such reactions and people with this allergy really have to be careful with what they eat. According to Food Allergy Research and Education 200,000 people end up needing medical care due to their allergy. So in the food industry it’s one of the biggest allergies--maybe the biggest.To try to reduce the numbers, there were food laws passed in some states including Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan,Virginia,and New York. If a restaurant is to cause an allergic reaction and they did not fully disclose, prior to consumption, the use of peanuts or peanut-by products, they are held legally responsible for any damage encountered with someone’s reaction.
But what are we really talking about all of this for? The peanut vaccine. What is the peanut vaccine? Scientists have developed a medicine called Palforzia. Palforzia reduces the chances of having the peanut allergy using the immunotherapy treatment called PVX108. It is designed to reset the immune system so people with the allergy can be exposed to peanuts without having the reaction. In order to receive the vaccine there are 2 qualifications you have to have. First, you have to be between the ages of 4 to17. Secondly you must go through the Palforzia risk evaluation to make sure your body can take the Palforzia.
Now imagine your life. Not scared to eat food and you can go to any restaurant worry-free and order anything off the menu. This vaccine will give these individuals the freedom to consume food without any reservations. It will allow restaurants and fast food chains to serve their customers without the anxiety of getting shut down for any mistakes. Today I explained what a peanut allergy is, some effects of the peanut allergy and what is being done to try and help with this issue. My hope is that we become more educated about this issue and help others to live life and enjoy food without fear. Thank you.
11th grade Pepper White from Waskom FFA
“Did you know the average age of the american farmer is nearly 60 years old? This means that a large portion of America’s farmers will be retiring in the coming years; As a result, there won’t be enough farmers to pick up the slack when our current farmers retire. Not to mention the growing population, and the resulting increase demand for food. Young farmers face many challenges such as having the money for farm equipment, and a lack of knowledge on how to actually run a ranch.
It’s especially hard for first generation farmers who lack the knowledge that say a 6th generation farmer might have. As the number of farms has decreased, the production rate in larger farms has continued to increase, making it even harder for smaller farms to compete with them. Small or new farms struggle to make money, requiring the operator to have a “day job”. This can be very stressful to a new farmer, who now has to learn about farming, work a day job, worry about money and loans, and on top of all that, run a ranch. Small farmers who have a job often have trouble keeping it. For example a farmer with a job might have to leave to work on the farm unexpectedly, trust me the cows never breakout a convenient time.
As for loans, farm debt was at 416 billion in 2019. That is an all time high, and forecasters predict it will continue to rise. Small farms making little to no profit have an extremely hard time paying off this debit, causing them to sell out to larger ranches. Because of this, suicides are rising at an alarming frequency. Randy Roecker, a Wisconsin farmer who has struggled with depression and whos neighbor, Leon Statz, committed suicide after financial problems forced him to sell his remaining 50 head of cattle said, “It hits you so hard when you feel like you’re the one who is losing the legacy that your great-grandparents started”.
Even farmers who inherit a farm often lack the resources to operate them. A sudden death in the family can cause a split in the ranch. Causing the land to be sold for commercial or residential development, further restricting access to it. So why should we be concerned? Well, a decline in farming or farm land will cause a decline in quality, and a decline in food choices. With more small farms spread over multiple regions, there is more food diversity, and a lower risk for “big ag” to take over.
A continuation of the decrease in small farms will not only be bad for the small farmer, but for agriculture as a whole. Think about it, small farms make up 90 percent of all farms, if they all disappear. The remaining 10 percent will take over the entire ag industry. Less farms means less demand for tractors, cultivators, feed, front end loaders, squeeze chutes, and so much more. If you let small farms die then you are letting 90% of our farms die. We cannot let this happen otherwise who knows what kind of ripple effect this would have on the agricultural industry.
I’m not the only one who feels this way. In 2017 a bill was introduced, by New York democratic representative Sean Patrick Maloney. called, The Young and Beginning Farmers Act. This act addressed three critical barriers facing young or beginning farmers. These barriers are a lack of access to affordable farm land, accessing federal programs, and finding opportunities for training, mentorship, and business development. I say it’s time to reintroduce this bill. In 2017, when the bill was first introduced, there were 194 democrats and 214 republicans. Because this bill was introduced by a democrat when republicans controlled the most seats, it died. But currently in the 117th house of representatives there are 211 republicans and 221 democrat, meaning that if this bill is re-introduced it now has a higher chance of passing.
Sadly, in order to propose a bill you have to be a representative. So, what can we do? Simple, support small local farms! Small farms make up about 58% of direct-to-the consumer sales. In other words, small farms tend to sell locally, and without middlemen, meaning that they are selling in farmers markets, roadside stands, and farm stores. On average american farmers only receive 17 cents of every dollar that shoppers spend on food, but in farmers markets they get more than 90 percent of food dollars. It’s absolutely necessary that we buy local.
Some other things we can do is educating our youth on where their food comes from and why it is important. The future of agriculture depends on the next generation, my generation. When you tell children about farming or ask them if they want to go see a cow, their hearts fill with excitement. Today’s youth, like any generation before, wants to know about agriculture. We just need to bring it to them, and through technology we can. Some programs that can do this are jr. FFA, 4-H, Farm chat, and journey 2050. FFA and 4-H provide hands on learning from things like growing crops to how to care for livestock. But hands on is not always a possibility for students who live in big towns, or where their school doesn’t provide hands on programs. Luckily Farm chat and journey 2050 have that covered. Farm Chat is a program that uses a platform like skype or facetime to bring the farm experience right into the classroom. Here can see up close how a farm works, and ask questions, all without having to leave their desk. Journey 2050 on the other hand uses an app you can download on your phone that lets kids have their own ranch right through the screen. With this game, kids can understand how important farming is and how much fun it can be.
In conclusion, the small American farm is an endangered species on the verge of extinction. And along with it the lifestyle and rural values we all hold dear. I believe it is only through education and advocacy that we can keep farming as a subject taught in FFA and not just a paragraph in high school history books.”