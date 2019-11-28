The 5th annual Wassail Walk will be hosted in downtown Marshall on Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wassail will be served at different shops in downtown Marshall.
“Come warm your body and spirit by sampling the recipes, which will be judged on both taste and presentation,” said Main Street Manager Rachel Skouronek.
Awards will be given for first second and third place by undercover judges, as well as the peoples choice award voted on by the community.
“Wassail is a hot drink that is made with either wine, beer, or cider, spices, sugar, and usually served with baked apple pies.” Skouronek said, “It is traditionally served from a large bowl, especially at Christmastime.”
The free event is a part of Small Business Saturday, and community members will go home with mugs and bags that celebrate local business.
“67 cents to every dollar spent in Marshall stays in the community.” Skouronek said. “It’s great to see everyone come out and support our local business owners.”
For more information on the event go to the groups Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WonderlandOfLightsTX.