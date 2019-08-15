There are life changes, which may make it necessary to relocated to a health care center where registered nurses are available 24 hours a day.
At Marshall Manor West Nursing Rehabilitation and Secured Memory Care, trained professionals provide the medical, nutritional, rehabilitative and social services that allow our residents to stabilize, restore and improve their health and wellbeing.
Rapid Rehab is dedicated to "restoring lives one step at a time."
The rehab department offers:
- State-of-the-art gym
- Research-based practices
- Full-time licensed therapist
- Physical, occupational and speech therapy
- Private and semi-private rooms
- In-house wound care nurse
Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance and private pay are accepted. At Marshall Manor West Nursing Rehabilitation and Secured Memory Care, we believe, "Your family is our family."