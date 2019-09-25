Keep Marshall Beautiful’s inaugural city clean up event called Fall Sweep will take place Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event is a day to clean up the city, picking up litter in various locations. Community organizations, clubs, businesses and other groups, as well as individuals, are encouraged to get involved in the event.
Groups will meet in City Park where they will collect supplies, then travel to their designated location within Marshall that need a clean up.
Groups may suggest a location that they are interested in cleaning, or they are able to receive an assignment from Keep Marshall Beautiful.
After the clean up the organization will host a celebration, which includes awards, at City Park.
To sign up groups can go to www.signupgenius.com/go/8050949ACAF2CA4F49-fall.
For questions about the event contact Mallori James at 903-935-4417 or e-mail keepmarshallbeautiful@gmail.com.