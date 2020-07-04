The Marshall Regional Arts Council is planning its annual membership drive and juried art show for July 23 at Marshall Place from 5 to 7 p.m.
Due to restrictions because of COVID-19 the art show has to be moved to a new location at Marshall Place, formally known as the Marshall Mall.
Director of MRAC Claudia Lowery said that the group is partnering with the Panola College Arts Department and Marshall Place to host the show, and have a continuing art shows on display at the location throughout the year.
Marshall Place will be setting up tracks along the two 100 foot long walls by the entrance, which Lowery said are perfect for hanging art work.
“We are very excited to have this here this year,” Lowery said.
Registration for the event has already begun, and will continue through July 9. Lowery said that anyone interested in participating in the show can call her for details at (903) 926-0440.
Registration is $25 and includes membership to the MRAC, as well as an 8x8 canvas to decorate for the silent auction during the event.
Any community member interested in joining the group can pay the $25 fee and will also be added into a raffle during the event. The raffle winner will select any piece of art at the show to take home, and the selected artist will receive $1,000 for their piece.
Lowery said that after the initial $25 fee if community members are interested in purchasing more tickets for the raffle at the same price they are welcome to do so.
First through third place awards, along with honorable mentions, will be given out during the event which Lowery said come with cash prizes.
“We are encouraging everyone to wear their masks during the event and to maintain social distancing at all times,” Lowery said.
She said that the group will also have hand sanitizer at the event, and that they are very focused in having a safe art show.