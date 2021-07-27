Dozens of East Texas kids qualified for the AAU Track and Field Junior Olympics, two of which are from Marshall. Jeremiah McCowan will compete in the 400-meter dash as well as the 4x1100-meter relay and the 4x400-meter relay while Raijon Sims will compete in the 4x400-meter relay and the 4x800-meter relay.
This is the first year of existence for the Beast Texas Track Club and will be well represented on the state level in Humble for the event set to run from Sunday, August 1 through Sunday, Aug. 8.
Prior to that, however, McCowan and Sims will represent East Texas in Corpus Christi with the Running Mavs, a team which is part of the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation. That’s set to take place this week beginning Thursday.