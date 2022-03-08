Marshall Rotary Club
{child_byline}By Jessica Harker
On March 3, The Rotary Club of Marshall welcomed Marshall FFA representatives, including Lacie Franke, Skylar Smith, Jenifeer Aguilar, and Alyssa Vences. The Marshall FFA Chamber is the fifth largest in the State of Texas with 718 members and one of the oldest chapters beginning in 1930.
Farm City Week will be held at the City Arena on March 22 through 23 with the sale at Bear Creek Smokehouse on March 24. Follow them on Facebook at MarshallFFA1930.
The Marshall FFA FaceBook page has featured the 60 students competing in Farm City Week.