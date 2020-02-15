FROM STAFF REPORTS
Sayge Lohman scored twice, Grace Roberts added a goal and three different Lady Pirates handed out assists as Pine Tree notched a 3-0 win over Marshall on Friday.
Rylie Waclawczyk, Jessica Garcia and Brilee Moore all assisted on goals, and Abbi Walker worked the shutout in goal for the Lady Pirates.
The Pine Tree JV notched a 4-1 win.
Marshall will play host to Nacogdoches Tuesday and Pine Tree (7-5-1, 3-2) will host Lufkin.
Boys
■ PINE TREE 5, MARSHALL 1: Three different Pirates got into the scoring act in the first half, and Daniel De Los Santos and Mitchalin Ford added to their totals after the break as Pine Tree notched a 5-1 win over Marshall.
De Los Santos got the scoring started in the 28th minute off a corner kick from Brandt Herber. Six minutes later, Ford entered the game off the bench and scored off an assist from Christian White.
Herber then got into the scoring act by blasting in a shot from the 18-yard box off an assist from Aaron Bocanegra.
De Los Santos tacked on his second goal six minutes into the second half off a dish from Bocanegra, and 16 seconds later Ford found the back of the net off a dish from De Los Santos to cap the scoring for the Pirates.
Marshall scored in the final minute of the game with a goal from Yahir Casarez.
Pine Tree goalie Octavio Jacquez finished with seven saves after facing eight shots.
The Mavericks will travel to Nacogdoches Tuesday when the Pirates visit Lufkin.