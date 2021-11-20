Marshall Symphony League officers for the new season are front row (left to right) Jennifer Truelove, president-elect; Amy Kirkland, president and Christina Peteet, second vice president. In the back row, from left to right, are: Threasa Collier, treasurer; Karen Bickerdike, first vice president; Kayla Golden, recording secretary and Debbie Harris, treasurer elect. Not pictured are: Donna Lovelace, corresponding secretary; and Amy Carlile, parliamentarian.
Marshall Symphony League elects new officers
