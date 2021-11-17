With a win this week, Marshall’s football team will be practicing and playing the week of Thanksgiving. That’s a goal that was set from the beginning.
“It was in our first email that we sent out early in the year, ‘Hey guys, if we’re playing during Thanksgiving week, we’re going to be practicing, so plan accordingly,’” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said. “That was back in August, so I guess pretty early. We’re going to have to play well but we’ve got an opportunity to play during Thanksgiving.”
In order for that to happen, the Mavericks will need to get by the Crosby Cougars, a team that owns a 9-2 overall record and went 7-0 in its district.
Griedl said his team isn’t listening to predictions.
“I haven’t really listened to any of the chatter,” he said. “I’ve been told some of it but from what I’m told, I don’t know if we should show up based on what people are saying but I can assure you we’re going to. We’re going to show up, we’re going to play our tails off and we’re going to play with great effort and great energy. We’ve never played Crosby and they’ve never played us. The people who are saying what they’re saying probably don’t know the difference between inside zone and power so why would we care what they think. We’re going to go play our brand of football. That’s what we’re going to do. Our kids are up for the task. Our kids are excited about being in the second round. They’re excited about the opportunity. We’re going to control what we can control and not worry about the rest. What we can control is our effort, energy, enthusiasm, our execution. That’s what our focus is this week and that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to play the best we can.”
However, Griedl isn’t in denial that his Mavericks, who are currently 8-3 heading into the area-round of the playoffs after going 6-1 against district opponents, will have their work cut out for them. The Cougars are coming off a 72-36 win over Madison in bi-district. Quarterback Cyrin Myles is 101-of-175 for 1,837 yards, 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He also has 151 carries for 861 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Running back Quincy Jones has 118 carries for 798 yards and 12 scores. The receiving squad is led by Kameren Kirkwood who has 45 catches for 896 yards and 15 touchdowns. Braden Womack has 28 catches for 523 yards and nine scores.
“I know on the offensive side of the ball, they live and die by their quarterback,” Griedl said. “He’s a special football player. He makes them go. They’ve got some skill at wide receiver. They’re similar to what we’ve seen a few times in terms of how they like to spread you out and run the ball and they like to spread you out and push the ball down the field in the air but a lot of what they do is based around the special talent of their quarterback. They’re going to quarterback read stuff. They’re going to let him sit in the pocket and make his reads and if they’re not there, he’s going to take off. They score a lot of points. They’re definitely an explosive offense.”
Marshall will look to its defense, which has intercepted 15 passes on the year. James Perkins, Quin Hawkins, Montana Warren and Andrew Paul all have multiple interceptions. The Mavs will also look to guys like linebacker Sam Palmer and defensive lineman Carson Combs among others.
The Mavericks will take on Crosby Saturday at 2 p.m. at Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium. Tickets can be purchased online at https://lufkinisd.hometownticketing.com/embed/all or at the gate on game day.