FORT WORTH (AP) — Remy Martin hadn't led Kansas in scoring all season coming into the NCAA Tournament.
The fifth-year senior transfer from Arizona State is 2 for 2 on the big stage.
Martin scored 20 points, Ochai Agbaji put the Jayhawks ahead for good with his first basket early in the second half, and Kansas held off Creighton 79-72 on Saturday to advance to the Sweet 16.
A sore knee had Martin in and out of the lineup before he missed almost a month during Big 12 play. His first two double-figure games since December came in the Big 12 Tournament, helping the Jayhawks (30-6) win that title.
Now he's led them to their 32nd Sweet 16. Kansas will face Providence, which advanced by beating Richmond, in the Midwest Region semifinals Friday in Chicago.
"With the guys and my family, the group, they're a pretty tight-knit group," Martin said. "They keep my confidence going. They keep my mental going. I always felt like I had something in me, but there's nothing to it. I just keep it simple."
The short-handed Bluejays (23-12) stayed close with an uncharacteristically hot showing from 3-point range. One of the worst teams in the country from beyond the arc, ninth-seeded Creighton went 12 of 28. Arthur Kaluma was 4 of 10 and scored 24 points.
The biggest 3 came from freshman Trey Alexander, who swished an off-balance heave from well behind the line as the shot clock was about to expire for a 73-70 deficit with 2:25 to go. Keyshawn Feazell's bucket soon after got Creighton within one.
The Bluejays had a chance to go ahead in the final minute, but Alexander's errant pass went off Alex O'Connell's hands. Agbaji scooped up the loose ball and took for a breakaway dunk, the last of his 13 second-half points.
Agbaji finished with 15 points, Christian Braun added 13 with a big 3 late in the second half and Jalen Wilson had 14 points and 14 rebounds.
Creighton, which reached the Sweet 16 last year, used just six players after losing 7-footer Ryan Kalkbrenner to a knee injury late in overtime of a 72-69 win over San Diego State on Thursday.
Point guard Ryan Nembhard, the Big East freshman of the year, was lost to wrist surgery late in the season, forcing the Bluejays to lean more on Alexander.
"Just to be resilient to come back and keep getting up every time you get knocked down, it's just a silly little game, but I think it teaches you a lot about life in that regard," senior Ryan Hawkins said. "I think this group's got a lot of fire in them. I couldn't be prouder of how we finished the season out."
Hawkins drained a 3-pointer from well behind the arc 13 seconds into the game for Creighton and finished 3 of 6 from distance with 14 points. O'Connell was 3 of 8 and scored 16. Alexander finished with 14 points.
Martin, the 6-foot guard who scored 15 points in a blowout of Texas Southern in the opening round, had 16 in the first half off the bench. The Bluejays gave him room to shoot, and he went 2 of 4 from 3 and 6 of 9 overall before the break.
"You've got to have guys take some marginal shots and make them," coach Bill Self said. "And Remy obviously took good shots, but you don't expect a guy ... you don't expect point guards to do that. But that kept us in the game. We're a different team with him.
SOUTH REGION
MICHIGAN 76, TENNESSEE 68
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Brooks put Michigan ahead for good with a three-point play and delivered four critical points in the final minute, and the 11th-seeded Wolverines beat No. 3 seed Tennessee to book the most surprising of their five straight trips to the Sweet 16.
Brooks finished with 23 points, including a looping, improvised hook shot and two free throws as the Wolverines (19-14) put away the Volunteers, who had a six-point lead with 8 1/2 minutes left but then went four minutes without scoring.
Big man Hunter Dickinson had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines, whose five straight Sweet 16 appearances are the most in Division I. Gonzaga is the only other team to make it four straight times.
Michigan will face either second-seeded Villanova or longtime rival Ohio State, the No. 7 seed, in Thursday's South Region semifinals in San Antonio, Texas.
Kennedy Chandler had 19 points and Josiah-Jordan James had 13 for Tennessee (27-8), which had a seven-game winning streak snapped.
MIDWEST REGION
PROVIDENCE 79, RICHMOND 51
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Noah Horchler scored 16 points and Providence had its best 3-point shooting performance of the season, routing Richmond to reach its first Sweet 16 in 25 years.
The fourth-seeded Friars (27-5) looked like a juggernaut against the Spiders, posting the most lopsided NCAA Tournament victory in program history.
Providence controlled the game from the start and went up 21 on Richmond (24-13) less than two minutes into the second half when Horchler swished a 3 from the corner. The Friars shot 52% from the field, and a season-best 54.5% from 3. They came in shooting 34.3% from long range.
Nathan Cayo led the Spiders with 18 points on 9-of-11 shooting.