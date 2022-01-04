The East Texas Fruit, Nut and Vegetable Conference will take place Jan. 14 at the Cross Brand Cowboy Church at 11915 FM 2015 in Tyler.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service event costs $25, payable at the door. An RSVP is requested to the AgriLife Extension office in Smith County at (903) 590-2980.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the program from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch is included, and vendors will be onsite.
Conference Topics, Speakers
“The East Texas Fruit, Nut and Vegetable Conference will feature the state’s blueberry expert, Dr. Dave Creech, as well as AgriLife Extension horticulturist Kim Benton from Cherokee County, the home of the famous Jacksonville tomato,” said Greg Grant, AgriLife Extension horticulturist, Smith County. “Speaker Truman Lamb is a lifetime pecan grower and expert grafter.”
Grant, a lifetime member of the Native Plant Society of Texas, will cover fruits and nuts native to East Texas.
The complete list of topics and speaker is as follows:
- Fire Ant Control, Janet Hurley, AgriLife Extension, Dallas.
- Growing Berries in East Texas, Creech, Ph.D., professor emeritus, Stephen F. Austin University, Nacogdoches.
- Growing Tomatoes and Peppers in East Texas, Benton.
- Grafting Pecans, Lamb, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent, Anderson County.
- Native Fruits and Nuts, Grant.
“Due to its acid, well-drained soils and ample rainfall, East Texas has long been an ideal place to grow edibles in the garden,” Grant said. “Beginners, Master Gardeners and professionals should all learn something to grow on from this event.”
East Region Agriculture Conference and Expo
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be holding the East Region AgriLife Conference and Expo on Jan. 14 at Cross Brand Cowboy Church, 11915 FM 2015, Tyler.
The cost is $10, and an RSVP is required by Jan. 7 to the AgriLife Extension office of Smith County at (903) 590-2980.
The conference is for professionals in lawn care, city parks departments, athletic field maintenance, pest control services and agricultural producers seeking continuing education credits.
Five Texas Department of Agriculture CEUs are available: two general, two integrated pest management and one laws and regulations. Five Structural Pest Control Service CEUs are available: one pest, two general, one lawn and ornamental, and one weed. There is one additional termite CEU for those who need to stay in compliance with TDA.
The CEU education session, Termite Control, for structural applicators begins at 8 a.m. The TDA applicators CEU education session, Ants in Turf and Pastures, begins at 9:15 a.m. Registration for everyone begins at 7:15 a.m.
Topics and Speakers
Program topics and speaker will be:
- Termite Control — Janet Hurley, AgriLife Extension integrated pest management program specialist, Dallas.
- Ants in Turf and Pastures – Hurley.
- Pesticide Laws and Regulations Update — Mark Matocha, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension agricultural and environmental safety specialist, Bryan-College Station.
- Pesticide Safety – Matocha.
- Disease in Turf and Bermuda Grass — Chrissie Segars, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension turfgrass specialist, Dallas.
- Weed Identification and Control using IPM Strategies — Segars.
“This is a great event for those with a license or even those who just want to learn more to attend,” Hurley said. “This training helps those who manage parks, pastures, landscapes, indoor structures and more learn what is trending and what needs improving to manage insects, diseases and weed pests.”
The event is organized by the AgriLife Extension agents of Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties.