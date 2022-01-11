“Anyone who thinks gardening begins in the Spring, and ends in the Fall is missing the best part of the whole year; for gardening begins in January with a dream.” —Josephine Nuese
Many Gardeners look forward to “cookieless” January, as we curl up with coffee and our catalogues, eager to see what is new and to begin to plan for our gardens. In East Texas, we are blessed to have at least several good days of weather when we can get outside and continue our dreams. After all, a New Year is upon us, which gives us a renewed hope for our future.
While the garden is dormant, now is a good time to assess and evaluate the overall landscape design. On a nice day, set aside an hour or two to work outside, removing dead stems and branches, and to see with new eyes what worked for your garden and what improvements are needed. If you have journaled this year (which is actually listing what you planted, what worked, what did not), you will have written documents to easily review. Look at your garden from up close, and then stand back and look again. Are there shrubs that have gotten too large, vines that are overtaking your garden? Now is the time to make changes, and plans for these problems that are easily corrected. Do you have small trees coming up, planted by squirrels and birds? They can be easily removed now, before they grow larger. Bulbs, such as Iris and Cannas, easily multiply and can take over a bed quickly. Dig them up and save them for friends and family, giving your garden more room to breathe and be less crowded.
January is a good time to start working your garden soil, getting it ready for spring planting. Simply remove the mulch, weed, place a barrier over the soil that will break down and make new soil in the months to come, such as newspaper or cardboard, and place mulch back on the top. If you need new mulch, add it now.
If you have spring bulbs that were not planted earlier, plant them now. A rule of thumb is to plant twice the depth of the bulb and cover with a layer of mulch, such as pine straw or leaves. On nice days, you can still plant color, such as violas, pansies, snapdragons and dianthus, also known as “pinks.” Each time you water your annuals, add water soluble plant food for better blooms. These plants will also do nicely in containers to brighten a preferred area.
Make a plan to try something new. If you have never planted from seeds, find an easy plant to grow from seedlings and experiment. Make a quick search for the new plants for 2022, and select one that appeals to you that will succeed in your bed, based on sun, soil and water needs, and make a plan to try it. Never had a rose? You do not need a rose bed. Just plant a rose to be a focal point in your flower bed. There are roses that are easy to grow and do well in East Texas gardens.
On Thursday, Jan. 13, Donald Burger will present ‘New and Renewed Rose Beds’ at 7 p.m. To join from your computer, tablet or smart phone go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/421776557. New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts.