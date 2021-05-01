Friday night saw Marshall’s baseball team play one last game prior to the playoffs when it went up against Van in non-district action as the Vandals came away with the 4-3 victory. Marshall now holds an overall record of 13-14 while Van is 15-12.
“I can tell how we’re going to play before the game starts,” Marshall head baseball coach Derek Dunaway said. “We mentally were mentally in it and it’s hard because this game technically doesn’t mean anything but it does because every time we get a chance to step on the field to practice, to play, to compete, we’ve got to take advantage of those opportunities. We just didn’t play very well. I’m taking nothing away from Van. They’ve got good pitchers, good hitters, a solid team, we just mentally were not in the game.”
Marshall scored its three runs on three hits. Hayden Kelehan went 2-for-3 with one walk and one run. Brayden Robbins reached on a single, a walk and a hit-by-pitch. He stole three bases and scored two runs. Brent Burris went 1-for-3 with two RBI. Hayden Kelehan threw 99 pitches, allowing three runs on four hits, one walk, three errors and struck out seven batters.
Blaine Gideon reached on an error and had one RBI. Ross Hendricks went 2-for-4. Manny Moore went 1-for-3, reached on an error and scored one run. Logan Smith reached on a fielder’s choice and scored one run. Garret Florey reached on a walk, a hit-by-pitch scored one run and stole a base. Ethan Cranford was walked and scored one run. Aiden Carter finished the game by going 1-for-3. Caleb White pitched the first three innings as he allowed two runs on one hit, four walks and struck out six batters. Logan Smith pitched the remainder of the game where he allowed one run on three hits and five strikeouts.
Gideon led reached on a two-base error to lead off the game. Gideon was then thrown at second for the first out. Hendricks followed that up with a single for the game’s first hit. Kelehan then threw his first two strikeouts to close to the top half of the first inning. The bottom half led off with a walk to Kelehan. The Mavericks left him stranded as the next three batters were retired, leaving the game scoreless after one inning.
Marshal forced Van to go three up, three down in the top of the second. Shaw and Thurman were each walked in the bottom of the inning. Robbins stole third and ran home to score on an RBI sacrifice from Burris. That made the score 1-0 heading into the second inning.
Van went three up, three down again in the top of the third. Weaver led off the bottom of the third with a single before stealing second. Weaver drew a walk. A two-base error allowed Kelehan to score and Weaver to advance to third. After two strikeouts, Robbins was hit by a pitch and that put runners on the corners with two outs. Robbins stole second base but the third strike of the inning brought it to the fourth inning.
Hendricks led the top of the fourth with a single to start his day off by going 2-for-2. Moore followed that up with a single to put to Vandals on base. Smith reached on a fielder’s choice as Kelehan threw out Hendricks at third. Florey was walked and that loaded the bases for Van with one out. A bases clearing triple gave designated hitter Grier three RBI and the Vandals a 3-2 lead heading to the bottom of the fourth inning. Marshall went three up, three down in the bottom half of the inning.
The Mavericks repaid the favor of making the Vandals go three up, three down in the top of the fifth inning. Kelehan led off the bottom half with a single but the next three batters were retired as Marshall trailed 3-2.
Moore reached on an error at the start of the sixth inning but was caught stealing for the first out. Florey reached on a hit-by-pitch before stealing second but Kelehan threw his seventh strikeout to close the top of the sixth. The bottom of the inning began with a single from Robbins who then slid into second for the stolen base. He advanced to third on a grounder hit by Dallan Shaw. Burris then hammered the ball between second and third for an RBI single to score Robbins and to tie the game up at 3-3 heading the seventh inning.
Shinn was walked and took second base on a single from Carter. Both runners made on a sacrifice from Austin Johnson. Gideon’s sacrifice fly scored Ethan Cranford who came in as a courtesy runner for Shinn. That put Van back on top, 4-3 as the Mavericks had one last chance to win it for their seniors, however, Marshall went three up, three down once again as they fell in a 4-3 final.
Prior to the game, Marshall honored its seniors for senior night.
“They’re a group that’s hard working, competes and leads and does everything right,” Dunaway said. “All those guys play. They all contribute. It’s rare to have a whole group of seniors that do that and they’re fun to be around. They’ve led us back to the playoffs. We hadn’t been in two or three years. It’s a good group.”
Marshall will go head-to-head against Whitehouse in the bi-district round of the playoffs. Game 1 is slated for Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Whitehouse. Game 2 will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. and if necessary, a third game will follow that.