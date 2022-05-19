Marshall High School is in its final week of spring ball as it will wrap up with a scrimmage Thursday evening. Mavericks’ first year athletic director and head football coach Jack Alvarez said spring ball has gone well.
“It’s been good,” Alvarez said. “We’re getting better daily. We’re positive. We’ve seen a lot of improvement but we still have a long way to go. We’re learning who needs to be on offense and defense but we’re injury free and the kids are buying in.”
The Mavericks will return for fall practice in August and are slated to go head-to-head with the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders in scrimmage action on Friday, Aug. 19 before kicking off the season a week later at home against the Tyler Lions.
Last season saw Marshall end its season with an overall record 8-4 and a district record of 6-1 under the direction of athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl who left Marshall to take a job in Bastrop. Alvarez came in from Cuero to replace Griedl. Alvarez led his Gobblers to a 13-2 overall record last year and 5-0 against district opponents.
Thursday’s spring scrimmage is slated to kickoff at 5:30 p.m.