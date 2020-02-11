DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks added veteran Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to their young core Tuesday as they close in on the franchise’s first trip to the playoffs in four years.
Kidd-Gilchrist, the No. 2 pick in the 2012 draft, signed with the Mavericks after taking a buyout from the Charlotte Hornets. Dallas waived Ryan Broekhoff to make room for Kidd-Gilchrist.
The 26-year-old Kidd-Gilchrist, drafted by Charlotte behind former Kentucky teammate Anthony Davis, had fallen out of the rotation with the Hornets. The agreement with the Mavericks came two days after Kidd-Gilchrist was waived.
At 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds in his eighth season, Kidd-Gilchrist gives Dallas the size and experience to help defend some of the elite forwards in the rugged Western Conference.
Offense will be the bigger question in a scheme that relies heavily on 3-point shooting even from most of Dallas’ frontcourt players, including 7-foot-3 forward Kristaps Porzingis.
Kidd-Gilchrist struggled with his shooting despite efforts to improve his form. He is shooting 47.5% from the field and 28% from 3-point range for his career.